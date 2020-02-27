DriveShare by Hagerty offers 'Dream Drive' experience on California's Highway 1

DriveShare by Hagerty is a nationwide peer-to-peer car-sharing platform connecting people who own great cars with people who want to rent them. DriveShare now boasts more than 4,000 vehicles across the U.S., from classic cars and trucks to modern muscle cars, luxury vehicles and SUVs. DriveShare is available for Android, iOS and at www.driveshare.com .

The Daytona Coupe, owned by Hagerty, is a Factory Five replica of the original 1965 World Championship Daytona Coupe. The car "captures the look and feel of the original 200 mph GT cars, but as with all Factory Five designs, is more reliable and comfortable."

"We created this contest to make the point that everyone has a dream car and a dream drive, and DriveShare gives you both," said Steve Haas, senior manager of DriveShare operations.

Entries can be submitted from March 5, 2020, through January 31, 2021, at www.driveshare.com/dreamdrive, by mail, or by scanning the QR code affixed to the Factory Five Daytona Coupe, which will be on display at the following events:

2020 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance ( March 6-7 )

) 2020 Greenwich Concours d'Elegance ( May 30-31 )

) 2020 Concours d'Elegance of America ( July 24-26 )

) 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance ( August 16 )

) 2021 Arizona Auction Week (January)

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, age 25 or older. Mail entries can be completed by submitting a postcard with the entrant's name, address, phone number and email address to Hagerty Dream Drive Promotion, Attn: Tara Hurlin, PO Box 1303, Traverse City, MI 49684. All entries require a response to the question: "Where is your Dream Drive?" Entries are limited to one per person.





About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company dedicated to the love of driving. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty magazine and Motorsportreg, and is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. The company also supports keeping car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

