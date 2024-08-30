Hagerty Celebrates Car Culture in the Heart of Motor City with Return of RADwood Detroit and New 'Cars at the Station' Community Pre-Event

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty is thrilled to announce the return of an expanded, festival experience at RADwood Detroit – the ultimate '80s and '90s car and music festival – set against the backdrop of the iconic city of Detroit on Saturday, September 14 (11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) in Hart Plaza.

Cars at the Station Powered by RADwood - The first public automotive event to take place at the new tech and culture hub on Friday, September 13 (3:00 – 8:00 p.m.) at Michigan Central.

Mobil 1 Totally RAD Live

RADwood, the original automotive lifestyle event celebrating the '80s and '90s, blends period correct dress with the automotive awesomeness of cars, trucks and bikes from 1980-1999. Attendees wear their best '80s and '90s clothing and bring fun gear including boomboxes, rollerblades and BMX bikes. Entertainment features live musical talent including DJs from the birthplace of techno music, paying homage to the iconic American cars and unforgettable tunes that defined the spirit of the era.

"RADwood is a celebration of the cars and culture of the '80s and '90s as well as the people who created and drove it," said Art Cervantes, co-founder and CEO of RADwood. "With the energy and momentum Detroit has, it's hard to beat the Motor City for a radder location."

A special selection of Mustangs from The Henry Ford will energize hundreds of iconic vehicles expected on the plaza while attendees enjoy ride-and-drive opportunities behind the wheel of 80s and 90s icons, including a Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R and Autozam AZ-1.

To learn more about RADwood and spectator ticket options, please go here.

First-ever Cars at the Station Powered by RADwood

In partnership with Michigan Central, Newlab, and the City of Detroit, Hagerty introduces its all-new community event 'Cars at the Station,' the first public automotive event to take place at the new tech and culture hub on Friday, September 13 (3:00 – 8:00 p.m.) at Michigan Central.

One of the highlights of this free, community-focused event is the live access attendees, content creators, enthusiasts and media will have to news and vehicle walkarounds from numerous automotive brands.

"Cars at The Station spotlights the Motor City's innovative future, by leveraging Michigan Central's excitement as a unique on-ramp that brings the greater community together around car culture," said Cervantes. "This no-cost event reinforces Hagerty's commitment to fueling car culture and reaching all Detroiters, welcoming those new to the hobby, as well as those gearheads who never miss a gathering."

Cars at the Station features three main areas including exhibits, new vehicle ride-and-drives, taste of Detroit food trucks and more. Details of each area include:

Michigan Central Station (MCS)

Committed to shaping Detroit's mobility and innovation ecosystem, the newly restored Station will serve as the setting for several automotive debuts and news briefings. In addition to panel discussions and local musical acts, the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) Awards' "Best of 2025" vehicles will be announced on the Michigan Central Station stage.

Newlab at Michigan Central

Newlab's innovation hub in Detroit is located on the Michigan Central campus and is focused on accelerating the commercialization of critical technologies needed for our sustainable future. The Detroit hub has attracted over 100 startups pioneering technology in mobility, energy, and materials and has deployed several pilots to test that technology in the real-world.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to get an exclusive look inside this cutting-edge innovation hub and participate in an immersive activation and panel discussion, all focused on cultivating the next generation of diverse automotive leaders – an experience proudly presented by Foxxtecca.

Outside Newlab, guests can test-drive both the latest vehicles as well as a selection of classics from Hagerty's Learning Garage. In addition to local brands and vendors, a RADwood Royalty display will feature cars that represent the ultimate essence of the '80s and '90s era.

"Cars at The Station gives the community a first-hand look at Newlab's talented members, their boundary breaking ideas, and the technology they are developing that will shape the future of mobility," said Katie Soven, Managing Director for Newlab Detroit. "We believe that bringing the community in will help inspire creative thinking and further Detroit's culture of ingenuity."

Roosevelt Park - "Cars and Community powered by the Detroit Auto Show"

Bringing together two of Detroit's most vibrant neighborhoods, Corktown and Mexicantown, Roosevelt Park is the perfect location for Cars at The Station's "Community & Cars powered by the Detroit Auto Show."

In addition to more than 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles of all types, the Detroit Auto Show team will host a community centric event in Roosevelt Park to include local food trucks, music and other entertainment for families to enjoy.

For car owners who would like to enter their vehicle for the Cars and Community event, the Detroit Auto Show team, in cooperation with Modded Detroit, will be taking applicants on a first-come, first-served basis at [email protected]. (All submissions must include a photo of your vehicle in addition to full contact info.)

To learn more about Cars at the Station, please go here.

About RADwood

RADwood is an automotive lifestyle event dedicated to the totally awesome '80s and '90s. RADwood features standalone car shows throughout the United States and is held in conjunction with The Amelia. For a full schedule and pictures/video from past events visit: https://www.RADwood.com/

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 850,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Hagerty