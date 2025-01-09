Driving Future Growth: Grain Elevates Leadership with Strategic Senior Appointments and Promotions for 2025

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, a leading private investment firm and solutions provider to the global broadband industry, announced today several leadership appointments and a series of investment and operational team promotions in 2025.

"We are grateful to all our team members for playing a significant role in the seamless execution of our business," said David J. Grain, CEO and Founder. "These appointments and promotions reflect the Firm's growth and the ongoing impact and commitment of our team as we continue to elevate new leaders. I am confident they will continue driving the Firm's success as we begin an exciting new year of opportunity."

Leadership Appointments

Managing Directors Jenny Kashdan and Raghav Nayar are named Co-Heads of U.S. Investments, working collaboratively to generate industry leading insights and theses while advancing growth and value creation goals across the Firm's U.S. telecom portfolio.

and are named Co-Heads of U.S. Investments, working collaboratively to generate industry leading insights and theses while advancing growth and value creation goals across the Firm's U.S. telecom portfolio. Managing Director Ted Manvitz is appointed Head of International Investments, and will spearhead efforts to broaden the Firm's global footprint and continue executing the Firm's investment strategy outside of the U.S.

is appointed Head of International Investments, and will spearhead efforts to broaden the Firm's global footprint and continue executing the Firm's investment strategy outside of the U.S. Managing Director Ricardo Rodriguez is named Head of Firm Operations and Portfolio Dynamics. In this role, Rodriguez will be responsible for optimizing operational efficiency, driving innovation across investments, and ensuring the Firm's infrastructure supports its continued growth.

Along with these appointments, the Firm announced four senior-level promotions across its Investments and Operations & Administration teams.

Senior Investment Team Promotions

Tanner Goode – Principal, Investment Team. Mr. Goode joined Grain in 2019 and is responsible for investment underwriting, portfolio performance tracking, deal sourcing analytics, and he is integral to the Firm's wireless spectrum investment strategy. He currently serves on the board of LightRiver Technologies.

Senior Operations and Administration Team Promotions

Kathlika Fontes – Managing Director, Capital Formation & Investor Relations. Ms. Fontes joined Grain in 2016 and is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with limited partners and for managing the Firm's corporate affairs and strategic communications functions.

Gerard Ashmore – Principal, Portfolio Dynamics Group. Mr. Ashmore joined Grain in 2022 with over 20 years of experience in the global TMT space. He oversees portfolio company integration and operations across financial reporting, business intelligence and analytics.

– Principal, Portfolio Dynamics Group. Mr. Ashmore joined Grain in 2022 with over 20 years of experience in the global TMT space. He oversees portfolio company integration and operations across financial reporting, business intelligence and analytics. Vanessa Gil – Principal, Capital Formation & Investor Relations. Ms. Gil joined Grain in 2022 and collaborates across capital formation, product development and investor relations processes for limited partners and their advisors.

Finally, Grain promoted seven additional mid- and junior-level professionals across the Firm:

Other Promotions

Michael Rhine , Vice President

, Vice President William Waesche , Vice President

, Vice President Kevin Xu , Vice President

, Vice President Charlie Cope , Senior Associate

, Senior Associate Jan Elbert , Senior Associate

, Senior Associate Tyler Lee , Senior Associate, Capital Formation & Investor Relations

, Senior Associate, Capital Formation & Investor Relations Nick Schulkin , Senior Associate, Portfolio Dynamics Group

"Our Firm remains committed to building a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration, and these appointments and promotions are a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our team members," said Grain. "We look forward to continuing to deliver strong results and creating value for our investors as we navigate the future together."

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

Media Contact:

Grain Management Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC