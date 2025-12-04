Grain Management Announces Appointment of Former FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading private investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and solutions to the global broadband industry, announced today the appointment of Geoffrey Starks, former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, to its board of Senior Advisors. Starks brings a distinguished record of public service, deep expertise in broadband policy, and extensive experience ensuring the reliability and security of the nation's communications networks.

During his tenure at the FCC, Commissioner Starks focused on expanding high-quality broadband access and strengthening the communications systems that support communities and businesses across the country. As a native Kansan, he understands the connectivity needs of rural and underserved regions and has been a strong proponent of efforts to ensure that households and enterprises have affordable, dependable access to modern communications infrastructure.

"Geoffrey's leadership on broadband deployment, network integrity, and consumer protection aligns with Grain's commitment to investing in essential digital infrastructure," said David J. Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain. "His depth of knowledge and practical experience will be valuable as we continue advancing our mission of supporting robust and secure communications networks."

Starks has also been a nationally recognized leader on communications security, notably through his Find It, Fix It, Fund It initiative, which highlighted the need to assist small and rural providers in replacing unsecure equipment. Earlier in his FCC service, he helped lead the Enforcement Bureau, overseeing complex investigations and playing a key role in protecting the integrity of federal programs. Prior to the FCC, he served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Justice, where his work earned the Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service.

"Grain plays an important role in strengthening the communications infrastructure that supports economic growth and innovation," said Starks. "The need for scalable, high-performing networks has never been greater. The Firm is in a strong position, and I look forward to supporting the growth strategy that will help it meet the demands of tomorrow driven by AI, data-intensive applications, spectrum-usage, and ubiquitous connectivity."

Before entering federal service, Starks practiced law at Williams & Connolly, clerked on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, served in the Illinois State Senate, and worked as a financial analyst. He is a graduate of Harvard College, where he earned high honors, and Yale Law School. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife and two children.

With the addition of Starks, Grain's board of Senior Advisors further strengthens its breadth of policy, regulatory, and operational expertise in support of the Firm's digital infrastructure investment strategy.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services.

Contact:

Grain Management Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC