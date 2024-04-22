Driving Innovation: Sigma Defense Expands CJADC2 Capabilities with EWA Acquisition

PERRY, Ga., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense, a Sagewind Capital portfolio company and leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the defense sector, today announced the acquisition of EWA Inc., a prominent player in the field of Electronic Warfare (EW) headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. With over 47 years of experience in developing and delivering EW capabilities, EWA provides a comprehensive understanding of evolving threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. The acquisition of EWA will enhance Sigma Defense's ability to deliver on the CJADC2 vision of "sense, make sense and act" delivering new capabilities to joint and coalition forces.

EWA's long history of delivering EW technologies to the DoD and National Security stakeholders aligns with Sigma Defense's software led approach, augmenting its CJADC2 ecosystem for collecting, analyzing, and distributing data for near real-time intelligence. This strategic move further advances Sigma Defense's vision enabling the company to provide a comprehensive understanding of evolving threats across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense, noted the significance of the acquisition and the impact it will have to the warfighter, stating, "We are honored to continue the amazing work that Carl Guerreri, the founder of EWA, started over 4 decades ago, and has built into a world class electronic warfare systems and solutions organization. The electromagnetic spectrum is a critical source of signature data that must be collected, analyzed, distributed, and acted on with speed, the same as all other elements of CJADC2. Understanding the full impact of EW attack and countermeasures is a critical component against a near peer adversary, so the alignment between EWA and Sigma Defense was a natural fit that accelerates our ability to deliver new solutions for our customers. We are very proud to welcome the EWA team to the Sigma Defense family."

"We started EWA in 1977 supporting the U.S Army Missile Intelligence Agency and over 47 years it has grown to provide electronic warfare solutions, testing and training, threat simulators and more across the U.S Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and other U.S. National Security agencies," said Carl Guerreri, Founder, CEO, and President of EWA. "We have continued to evolve to best serve the needs of our customers, and the Sigma Defense partnership represents the next step in our evolution as a company to respond to the 'sense, make sense, and act capabilities' requirements for CJADC2."

The integration of EWA's expertise and resources into Sigma Defense's portfolio will enable the combined company to provide new and innovative approaches to address the evolving challenges faced by military and defense organizations worldwide. KippsDeSanto & Co. was the financial advisor to EWA.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

About EWA

EWA is a technology business providing professional services and specialized products to its customers. EWA prides itself on overcoming technological challenges and delivering on-time products for its customers. For over 47 years, EWA has been specializing in a broad array of EW products and services, including analysis, simulation and training, RF threat simulators and custom instrumentation for laboratories and OARs, signal analysis software, and embedded training hardware and software. They also provide engineering products and services in cyber defense, intelligence, security, training, tactical mission planning, information operations, wireless applications, range instrumentation, spectrum, radar development, force protection and counter-UAS solutions.

About Sagewind Capital LLC

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping business grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare, and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information, please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

