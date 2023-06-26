Driving out of the Port of Las Palmas - OMODA Will Come into A New Stage in Terms of Its Globalization Strategy

News provided by

OMODA

26 Jun, 2023, 03:15 ET

MADRID, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, the first batch of OMODA 5 lined up in order at the Port of Las Palmas, where they will start the journey of OMODA in Spain with the most confident attitude, slowly driving to the European market. They will boost the OMODA brand to accelerate globalization in the future, thus starting a new journey for OMODA to go global.

Continue Reading
image
image

Relying on the advantages of Chery's global leading technology from the 26-year forward development, the all-round linkage of the six major R&D centers worldwide, and the world's top industrial chain system, the OMODA brand creates each high-quality product with a global unified standard and constantly enhances the leading edge of OMODA, successfully developing the overseas markets, and winning user recognition and affection in Mexico, Turkey, Australia and other countries/regions.

In 2023, the OMODA brand will go global with full throttle, and its overseas business will further expand to dozens of countries/regions worldwide. Integrating global users' needs, global leading technical strength, and global five-star security standard, OMODA will seize the important node for it to embark on a new global journey in the new era.

As an auto brand with global user co-creation, the OMODA brand's going global will further enhance its position and brand image in the international market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140211/image.jpg

SOURCE OMODA

Also from this source

Les dernières actions produit d'OMODA : De nouveaux véhicules seront bientôt livrés en Espagne

Die neuesten Produktaktionen von OMODA: Neue Fahrzeuge werden bald nach Spanien geliefert

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.