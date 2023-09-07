Driving to Make a Difference, Aiper Sponsors the FOG RALLY 2023 Hosted by Ferrari Owners Charitable Foundation

Helping kids in need, Aiper sponsors the annual Rally to benefit Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and FOCF's Fund for Kids

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners, is an official sponsor of FOG RALLY 2023 hosted by the Ferrari Owners Charitable Foundation (FOCF) to benefit Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area and FOCF's Fund for Kids. Raising awareness for kids in need and youths at risk, this annual Ferrari-only event takes place September 7-10, 2023 and will bring together 50-cars for a scenic drive from San Francisco Bay Area to Tenaya at Yosemite.

Aiper's Surfer S1

The event starts with a Gala & Fundraiser at the Presidio in San Francisco on September 7th where the Ferraris participating in the Rally will be spectacularly displayed at the event for all attendees to enjoy. During the Gala, a charity fundraiser will be held to auction off valuable products and experiences for the participating charities. This year, Aiper is gifting the auction its newest product, the Surfer S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Skimmer. Like last year when Aiper auctioned off its flagship product the Seagull Pro, all proceeds will go to the supporting charities. The next morning on September 8th, the cars will make their way on a carefully selected route for a weekend of events and activities, culminating in a farewell breakfast on September 10th.

"We're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with the FOCF to raise money and awareness for organizations like Make-A-Wish and the FOCF Fund for Kids," said Richard Wang, CEO and Founder of Aiper Global. "It gives us profound joy to support these charitable organizations and we couldn't be more excited to see the Aiper logo on 50 Ferraris as they cruise the streets of Northern California."

Since its start in 2011, the FOG RALLY has become a central community event for Ferrari owners and car enthusiasts from across California. FOCF has consistently done important work to fundraise for non-profits working with children with critical illnesses, underserved kids, and youth at-risk.

Reflected through its eco-friendly product design and dedication to becoming an annual sponsor of the FOG RALLY, Aiper is committed to both sustainability and making a difference in communities across the nation. As it pertains to sustainability, the new Aiper Surfer S1 Cordless Robotic Pool Skimmer is powered by solar energy and the Seagull Series line of underwater cordless robotic pool cleaners reduce the workload on a pool's filter system thus making it more energy efficient.

For more information about the 2023 FOG Rally visit https://fogrally.com/

For more information about Aiper cordless robotic cleaning products, visit www.Aiper.com or follow Aiper on social media at @aiperofficial.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent laboring cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023, the Aiper Seagull Pro was named a CES 2023 Innovations Award Honoree.

About FOG Rally

The annual FOG RALLY is organized by the Ferrari Owners Charitable Foundation (FOCF) to harness the broad interest and passion for vintage and contemporary Ferrari automobiles to draw attention to and support organizations making a difference for kids in our community. Since its founding in 2011, the Foundation has donated $2.625M to Northern California non-profits working with children with critical illnesses, underserved kids, and youth at-risk.

SOURCE Aiper