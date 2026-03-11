DRM to Showcase Integrated Automation Systems at MAX 2026

Booth #515 will feature a live robotic demonstration cell and scheduled automation discovery sessions for manufacturers attending MAX.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRM, LLC, a Tennessee-based automation integrator, OEM equipment builder and general contractor, will exhibit at the MAX Manufacturing and Automation Exchange, March 24–26 in Nashville.

MAX connects regional manufacturers with automation providers focused on improving throughput, stabilizing quality, and addressing workforce constraints. DRM sees the event as an opportunity to engage directly with plant teams seeking practical, integrated solutions.

DRM, LLC Showcasing at MAX 2026

"Most automation challenges are not robot problems. They are integration problems," said Barry Brian, Partner at DRM. "Power distribution, controls, safety, motion, and data all have to work together. That is where we focus."

Integrated Capabilities on Display

At Booth #515, DRM will highlight its power-to-process approach, delivering electrical distribution, controls architecture, robotics, safety, and mechanical installation under a single line of engineering and execution responsibility.

Robotic Applications

At MAX, DRM will feature a live robotic demonstration cell highlighting precision motion control and integrated system coordination. The cell reflects the type of robotic automation systems DRM designs for dispensing, material handling, and glass encapsulation in complex manufacturing environments.

Each system is engineered around defined cycle times, product variation, and plant constraints. Applications are validated prior to deployment to reduce commissioning risk and support faster ramp-up once installed on the plant floor.

Recent deployments include high-volume automotive glass handling, precision dispensing cells for appliance manufacturing, and robotic material handling systems built for repeatable performance in heavy industry.

Controls and Safety Architecture

DRM engineers design PLC, HMI, SCADA, and motion platforms for uptime and long-term maintainability. Safety systems incorporate layered logic, interlocks, and risk-assessed architectures aligned with UL 508A panel standards and TÜV-informed safety practices.

Equipment Integration and Modernization

DRM provides mechanical and electrical installation along with controls integration to bring new equipment online within existing plant environments. Systems are commissioned to meet production targets, safety requirements, and long-term performance expectations.

Across recent industry discussions, DRM continues to see manufacturers operating isolated or stand-alone automation systems evaluating broader integration opportunities. Common constraints include limited floor space, mixed product runs, and inconsistent cycle times.

DRM engineers evaluate layout constraints, product variation, maintenance access, and changeover requirements before recommending automation. This approach helps ensure systems remain serviceable and scalable long after installation.

Schedule an Automation Discovery Session at MAX

In addition to booth conversations, DRM is offering scheduled 15-minute Automation Discovery Sessions for manufacturers seeking focused technical discussion.

These sessions provide an initial review of production environments, potential automation opportunities, and next-step engineering evaluations.

Manufacturers can schedule in advance using the link below. DRM will confirm meeting location details directly with each registrant.

About DRM

DRM, LLC is a custom automation integrator, OEM equipment builder, and industrial general contractor delivering integrated automation systems, robotics solutions, control system upgrades, and turnkey project execution for manufacturers across automotive, food and beverage, aerospace, appliance, defense, and consumer goods industries.

The company specializes in robotic dispensing, palletizing, and system modernization and is a Rockwell Automation Gold OEM Partner, KUKA Platinum System Partner and UL 508A-certified panel shop. DRM emphasizes operator-focused design, future-ready controls architecture, and close collaboration with plant personnel to support long-term system performance.

