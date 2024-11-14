Drone Education: creating pathways to industry

Pitsco Education, USI partner to drive pipeline to drone workforce readiness

PITTSBURG, Kan., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitsco Education, a leader in innovative education solutions since 1971, and USI (the Unmanned Safety Institute), a pioneering force in the commercial drone industry, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at bridging the gap between education and the workforce. This collaboration's unique continuum prepares students, from elementary to high school and beyond, for dynamic career opportunities after graduation via in-school engagement and certifications.

Pitsco's expertise in preK-12 education brings drone hardware and standards-aligned, hands-on activities to the table, making the learning experience accessible even to children as young as eight years old. Meanwhile, USI's background in commercial drone training, offering FAA Part 107 certification preparation as well as maintenance, safety, and flight training, leading to USI's highly desired industry recognized credentials, enables this partnership to truly take flight. Together, they form a pathway that leads students to industry – establishing a pipeline from elementary school all the way to adult professional development and advancement.

Through hands-on instruction and real-world experience, students will gain valuable insight into the commercial applications of drones, from technician roles, trainers, and professionals in aerial photography, surveying, agriculture, infrastructure inspection, and many more.

"We are thrilled to partner with USI to offer students an unprecedented opportunity to explore careers in the drone industry," said Matt Frankenbery, Pitsco Education CEO. "This program is about more than just technical skills; it's about giving students a head start in their drone careers and introducing them to the many options out there."

The USI program offered through Pitsco is available for educators and students in high school and beyond. They'll be able to earn certifications in drone operation and safety, recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Students and educators alike will get "stick time," that is, log actual flight hours while studying for certification, providing them with real-world experience and a competitive edge as future job applicants.

"Drones are transforming industries around the world, and we are committed to helping the next generation of professionals enter this exciting field," USI CEO Josh Olds stated. "By working with Pitsco, we're creating a pathway for students to pursue meaningful careers right out of high school, equipped with the skills and certifications they need to succeed."

Pitsco and USI's partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to education and workforce development, aligning academic programs with industry demands and providing students with tangible career opportunities. As the drone industry continues to expand, this initiative will play a crucial role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

Pitsco Education - As a leading provider of K-12 core science, CTE, and hands-on STEM curriculum, we empower students to develop career-ready skills essential for the future. Our solutions incorporate real-world applications and industry-standard tools, bridging academic learning with practical career pathways. Through our diverse range of products, interactive activities, standards-aligned curriculum, and scalable resources, we create engaging and meaningful learning experiences that enhance student involvement and promote lasting academic success.

USI (the Unmanned Safety Institute) is the global leader in commercial and academic UAS training and certification, delivering the most highly regarded training program of its kind. Our programs are endorsed by major aviation insurance providers, widely utilized in current BVLOS operations, and implemented nationwide as a workforce pathway program from secondary or postsecondary to the career field to align skill sets to industry pay scales.

