Drone Investments Directory 2019: Databook of 400 Deals, 850 Investors & 180 Partnerships

This Databook provides the most comprehensive outline and analysis of investments into the drone industry. It is based on a thorough study and months of investment monitoring. The analysts conducted primary research throughout 2018 to gather details on over 150 investment deals in 2018.



The report contains global investment trends in the drone industry with comprehensive charts, rankings and infographics. It provides investment indicators of the current state of drone adoption as well as a sophisticated analysis of all important partnerships of drone companies since 2014. Finally, this report profiles companies who received most funding as well as the most active investors, it discusses important newcomers and start-ups who received seed funding or participated in accelerator programs of critically acclaimed incubators and enterprise accelerator programs.



Highlights

Since 2008, $3,163 Billion has been invested into drone companies

has been invested into drone companies 2018 was yet another record year with $702 million total invested through 159 investment deals

total invested through 159 investment deals Since 2014, the total and annual global investment value has been growing at a constant level of 23% CAGR

In the period of 2016-2018 the drone industry experienced 70 mergers and acquisitions

The steady rise of investments into counter drone technology is expected to continue, especially as drone security issues gained prominence in late 2018 and early 2019

Key Topics Covered:



GLOSSARY



DEFINITIONS



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Yearly Deal Values (2008-2018): Back to Setting Records

1.2 Deal Values by Quarter (2015-2018)

1.3 Deals by Investment Stage (2014-2018): A Maturing Market

1.4 Drone Deals by Country (2016-2018): USA Still in the Lead

1.5 All deals by UAV Subsegment (2015-2018): Software is Growing

1.6 Top 20 All-Time Investments (c. 2008)



2 DEALS BY COMPANY STAGES

2.1 Start-up and Seed Stage

2.1.1 Start-up and Seed Stage Deals by Year (2015-2018)

2.1.2 Top Newcomers and Their Drone Deals

2.1.3 Top Start-up Investors: Leading Incubators and Accelerators

2.1.4 Top 10 Seed Investments in 2018

2.2 Early and Growth Stage

2.2.1 Top 20 VC Investments of 2018

2.2.2 Deal Value Ranges (2015-2018): Most Invest $20-50M in Drones

2.2.3 VC Deals by Series (2015-2018): Major Series A Increases

2.2.4 VC deals by Segment (2015-2018): Software & Services On the Rise

2.2.5 Top 10 2018 Investments By Segment

2.3 The Investors

2.3.1 Top 10 Investors (2017-2018): USA Remains in the Lead

2.3.2 Cross-Border Deals 2018: Money Travels!



3 MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

3.1 Global Overview of Merged & Acquired Companies in 2018

3.2 Number of M&A Deals (2013-2018): More Acquisitions Than Ever

3.3 M&As by Segment (2016-2018)

3.4 Top 5 M&A Deals (2017-2018): Terra Drone Makes Moves in Europe



4 PARTNERSHIPS

4.1 Global Overview of Key Partnerships (2017-2018)

4.2 Partnerships by Segment (2014-2018): Services Takes the Lead

4.3 Cross-Segment Partnerships (2015-2018)

4.4 Partnerships with Non-Drone Industries (2017-2018)



5 NEW MARKETS

5.1 Investments Into New Markets (2014-2018)

5.2 eVTOLs and Flying Cars

5.3 Counter Drone Technology



6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Companies Receiving Funding

6.2 Investors



3D Robotics

500 Startups

Accel Partners

ACSL ( Japan )

) Aeryon Labs

Airbus

Airbus Bizlab

Airbus Ventures

Airobotics

Airteam

Alchemist Accelerator

Andreessen Horowitz

Atomico

Audi

Auterion

Boeing

Clobotics

Daimler

Dedrone

DJI

DroneBase

DroneDeploy

DroneFund Japan

Droni Tech

Ehang

Flock

Flyability

Geely

Genius NY

GGV Capital

Intel

Intel Capital

Iridium Dynamics

Joby Aviation

Kespry

Lilium

Lux Capital

Microsoft

PrecisionHawk

Skydio

Swift Navigation

Techstars

Tencent Holdings

Terra Drone

Toyota

Uavionix

Unifly

Verity Studios

Volocopter

WhiteFox

Y Combinator

Yuneec

Zipline

