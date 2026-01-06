Drone Light Show Alliance Launches First Industry Standards for Safe, Compliant Operations

New Professional Organization Unites Operators, Establishes

Cross-Platform Safety Standards, and Commits to Transparent Industry Accountability

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone Light Show Alliance (DLSA), a professional membership organization backed by Sky Elements Drones , today announced its official launch with the release of the first comprehensive, cross-platform standards for drone light show operations. Established to advance safety, regulatory compliance, and industry best practices, the DLSA aims to transform the emerging drone light show sector through collaborative development and transparent safety accountability.

A USA-themed drone display is flown by Sky Elements Drones as part of a Fourth of July celebration in 2025. Credit: Sky Elements Drones

The DLSA Standards for Conducting Drone Light Shows establish uniform safety protocols, operational requirements, and system classifications, modeled after the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) framework, providing operators with clear, actionable guidance for FAA waiver applications and operations. The organization simultaneously released the Drone Show Design Safety Hierarchy, detailing system requirements for Tier 1 and Tier 2 classifications, giving operators a transparent roadmap for equipment procurement and operational safety management.

The formation of the DLSA responds to a critical challenge in the rapid growth of commercial drone light show operations: the weaponization of safety as a proprietary competitive advantage rather than a shared industry commitment.

"The drone show industry stands at a crossroads," said Preston Ward, Sky Elements' general counsel / chief pilot. "Manufacturers and operators have begun treating safety as a trade secret, a tactic that undermines the collective goal of advancing the industry responsibly."

Rather than centralizing safety information within commercial platforms, the DLSA establishes an open-access framework that all operators, regardless of equipment manufacturer or company size, can adopt and reference in FAA waiver applications. This approach democratizes safety compliance and shifts the industry culture from one of competitive gatekeeping to one of collaborative accountability.

The DLSA's commitment to transparency begins immediately. Attached to this announcement is Sky Elements' complete fault testing documentation for its Sky Command Ground Control System (GCS), conducted following every firmware update. The organization publicly encourages all manufacturers and drone show operators to conduct and publish their own fault testing results.

"The foundation of safety assurance is fault testing," Ward added. "By sharing these results publicly, manufacturers and operators demonstrate accountability to each other, to regulators, and to the communities where drone light shows perform. The DLSA will serve as a repository for this critical safety data."

Sky Elements has successfully obtained FAA approval for an updated waiver incorporating the DLSA Tier 1 System standard. Under this waiver, a second Part 107 certificate holder may now conduct verification checks remotely in accordance with waiver-specific terms and conditions, streamlining operations while maintaining safety oversight.

Sky Elements' Sky Command GCS meets Tier 1 system requirements, while its Drone Show Software (DSS) meets Tier 2 requirements. The company conducted numerous successful drone light shows throughout 2025 using the Sky Command system.

The DLSA encourages all operators to review the published standards and consider incorporating them into their own FAA waiver applications. However, each operator remains solely responsible for guaranteeing compliance with their specific FAA waiver terms, 14 CFR Part 107, and all applicable federal, state, and local regulations. Adoption of DLSA standards does not guarantee FAA approval of waiver applications.

The DLSA will be fully funded by Sky Elements during its first year of operation, eliminating financial barriers to membership participation. Beginning in year two, membership dues will be assessed on a tiered basis aligned with organizational size, following the proven model established by the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA).

The organization will operate as a neutral forum for collaboration, welcoming operators of all sizes and equipment manufacturers committed to safety standardization and regulatory compliance.

Founding members will have the opportunity to review membership materials, discuss governance structure, review the published standards, and provide input on future organizational priorities.

There are four foundational documents available for immediate review at dronelightshowalliance.org , and those include the following:

DLSA Standards for Conducting Drone Light Shows – Comprehensive operational and safety guidelines structured after NFPA standards

Drone Show Design Safety Hierarchy – Detailed Tier 1 and Tier 2 system classifications and requirements

DLSA Membership Application – Formal materials for operators seeking membership

Sky Elements Fault Testing Documentation – Complete safety assurance data from full fault testing conducted after every firmware update.

About the Drone Light Show Alliance

The Drone Light Show Alliance is a professional membership organization dedicated to advancing safety, regulatory compliance, and industry standardization in commercial drone light show operations. The DLSA establishes and maintains open-access standards for operations, training, and equipment requirements, ensuring that safety accountability is a shared industry commitment rather than a competitive advantage. Learn more at dronelightshowalliance.org .

SOURCE Sky Elements Drones