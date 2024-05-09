Drop and Axel Grell Collaborate on Pure Audio Headphone

The Drop + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones Re-engineer the Audio Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drop , a leading community-driven e-commerce brand, and audio pioneer Axel Grell have achieved a new pinnacle in stereo imaging and audio engineering with the Drop + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones. Leveraging Grell's three decades of audio engineering and product development experience designing some of the industry's most iconic headphones, the driver-forward, open-around-ear OAE1 headphones lean into the structure of the human ear to achieve a more natural and realistic sound field much closer to a speaker listening experience.

Drop + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones

The most notable aspect of the Drop + Grell OAE1s is the radical and acute placement of the drivers in front of and away from the ears, enabling the sound field from the transducers to take advantage of the ears natural structure to direct sound into the ear canal. The open-around-ear design minimizes acoustic reflections and controlling sound pressure, with the culmination of both innovations resulting in improved stereo imaging, a natural sound field, and the uncovering of the deepest dimensions of any song.

"Our ears are as individual as fingerprints, so when you put a driver right on top of the eardrum like most headphones do, it will sound good for some and bad for others," shares Grell. "By positioning the driver in front of the ear, we're bringing the natural geometry of the ear into the sound forming process, allowing the brain to equalize the sound. Combined with its open-around-ear design, these signature headphones create a rich and pure audio experience."

Drop + Grell OAE1 Specifications

Frequency Response: 12–32,000 Hz (-3db) 6–44,000 Hz (-10db)

Transducer principal: Dynamic

Ear coupling: Circumaural

Sound characteristic: Front oriented loudness diffuse field equalization

Adaption to the individual hearing curve: Soundfield pinna interaction

Nominal impedance: 38 ohms

Sound pressure level at 1kHz 1VRMS: 106 dB

Maximum long term input power: 500mW

THD at 1kHz 100dB: 0.05%

Weight (without cable): 365g

"To be able to bring Axel's audio vision to life at Drop with the OAE1 is incredibly gratifying," said Lukas Mondoux at Drop. "Other products touched by Axel's genius have been among the most popular and well-rated among audio aficionados and our Drop community for years, so we have no doubt this new level of natural, pure audio will delight audiophiles."

The Drop + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones are a limited-edition product with only 1,000 pieces available for pre-order at $349 (MSRP $399). For more information about the Drop + Grell OAE1 Signature Headphones, please visit: https://drop.com/buy/drop-grell-oae1-signature-headphones

About Axel Grell

Axel Grell has been in love with music as long as he can remember, building his first loudspeakers at just 12 years old. He spent two decades working as the head Acoustic Engineer for Sennheiser, heading up the development of many highly-acclaimed headphones including the legendary HD580, HD600, HD650, HD800, and the HE-1. Over the years, Grell has continued to refine his knowledge and experience of recreating great sound, branching out so that his audio expertise, untethered thinking, and entrepreneurial nature continue to push innovation in the field.

About CORSAIR & Drop

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In July 2023 CORSAIR acquired certain assets of Drop, a passionate group of creators who tap into the feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of enthusiast products. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

Copyright © 2024 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

SOURCE Drop