Drop Off Old Batteries for Free: Cirba Solutions Hosts World Environment Day Recycling Event in Mesa (June 4)

MESA, Ariz., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries power everyday lives – but most people do not know where to dispose of them safely and responsibly, or that they contain valuable materials that can be used to make new batteries. This World Environment Day, Cirba Solutions, the leading expert in the battery recycling materials and management industry, is continuing to expand access and education. The company is opening its doors at its Mesa, Ariz. facility to the public for a free drop-off event, giving residents and businesses a simple and responsible way to recycle end-of-life batteries.

Drop off old batteries for free: Cirba Solutions hosting recycling event in Mesa on June 4 from 9am - 4pm local time.

Mesa, Ariz. Collection Event Details

Date & Time: Thursday, June 4 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. local time

Location: 618 E Auto Center Dr. STE 111, Mesa, Ariz. 85204

At no-charge, Cirba Solutions will accept the following battery types and small electronics:

Lithium-ion, alkaline, lithium primary, zinc carbon, nickel cadmium (NiCd), nickel metal hydride (NiMH), lead acid (non-spillable), mercury containing devices and batteries, silver oxide and small electronics (cell phones, tablets, activity trackers, power tools and similar devices). Damaged, defective and recalled batteries are also welcome for safe and responsible recycling.

Please note: E-cigarettes/vape pens and large electronics (TVs, lawn care equipment, vacuums, EV battery packs, appliances and similar devices) will not be accepted at this event.

Before individuals arrive: Tape the terminals (the ends) of all batteries with clear tape, for safe handling. There is a 200 lb. maximum per vehicle.

"At Cirba Solutions we see firsthand the environmental impact that improper battery disposal can have, which is why battery recycling is more important than ever," said Daniel Beltran, Plant Manager at Cirba Solutions' Mesa facility. "As an industry leader, we believe recycling batteries isn't just best practice – it's essential to protecting our communities. This World Environment Day, we're proud to help remove barriers to safe and responsible recycling to make it easier for people to do the right thing."

To learn more about Cirba Solutions, visit the company's website.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling company in North America, focused on critical material extraction from scrap and end-of-life batteries, and then supplying those materials back into the supply chain. Cirba Solutions is the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities. www.cirbasolutions.com

Follow Cirba Solutions on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cirba Solutions