From Forests to Future Materials: Cirba Solutions Advances a Circular Future This Earth Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirba Solutions, the most experienced battery recycling materials and management company, is celebrating Earth Day (April 22) by planting three forests of trees, equal to nearly 400 trees, across the United States through the Arbor Day Foundation. The company is also hosting safe and responsible battery recycling solutions through local collection events. Through these initiatives, Cirba Solutions continues to support sustainability efforts, strengthening domestic markets and continuing to give back to local communities.

In response to years of logging, wildfires and disease that have destroyed millions of trees, reforestation efforts are accelerating in regions across the country, including:

Michigan State Forests : After heavy logging in the late 1800s, organizations are committed to helping the state replant native jack pine and red pine to restore forests to their natural state.

: After heavy logging in the late 1800s, organizations are committed to helping the state replant native jack pine and red pine to restore forests to their natural state. Northern Minnesota's Chippewa National Forest : Experiencing widespread disturbance from invasive insects, tree disease and damaging windstorms, restoration efforts will focus on sensitive wetlands and upland areas.

: Experiencing widespread disturbance from invasive insects, tree disease and damaging windstorms, restoration efforts will focus on sensitive wetlands and upland areas. Bootleg Fire Recovery in Oregon: The large scale wildfire in 2021 left an urgent need to restore trees in the Klamath Falls Basin – home to an ecosystem of rivers, bald eagles, big game and other mammals.

As a leader in battery recycling, sustainable practices are integrated into the company's operations. Through other initiatives, including Cirba Solutions' SustainABILITY 10,000, the company is committed to increasing consumer education and awareness around the importance of battery recycling. Additionally, its responsibility to support the nation's natural habitats, this Earth Day, and every day, the company is focused on enhancing consumer and business access to safe battery recycling solutions. Key initiatives include:

Detroit Zoo E-Recycling Event: A Detroit tradition, Cirba Solutions will have volunteers on-site to support the collection of end-of-life and damaged, defective and recalled (DDR) batteries. All sizes and formats will be accepted, including lithium-ion, alkaline, etc. This community drive takes place April 18 and 19, 2026 at the Detroit Zoo.

WeRecycle Battery Map: An online tool connecting consumers to nearly 750 locations across the United States, including retailers, municipalities and Cirba Solutions locations to recycle batteries.

WeRecycle Battery Boxes: This turnkey solution enables users to recycle their end-of-life batteries safely and easily. Offered in different sizes, it comes with all necessary elements to fit DOT guidelines for handling, packaging and transportation needed to recycle batteries.

Additionally, Cirba Solutions partners with local schools, municipalities, businesses, non-profit organizations, government agencies and others to collect their end-of-life batteries for recycling. When communities and partners come together to collect, recycle and process batteries, companies like Cirba Solutions can recover valuable materials that can be reused in the manufacturing of new products, including batteries.

"Through these efforts, we are able to reduce waste and minimize the need for raw material extraction, thereby conserving natural resources," said Karen Gay, Manager, Community Engagement at Cirba Solutions. "Battery recycling is a fundamentally sustainable option, and it's critical to the environment that we prioritize expanding consumer and business access to recycling end-of-life batteries, increase awareness around the benefits and implement safe and responsible solutions for disposing of batteries properly."

For more information about Cirba Solutions, visit the company's website.

About Cirba Solutions

Cirba Solutions is a premier battery recycling company in North America, focused on critical material extraction from scrap and end-of-life batteries, and then supplying those materials back into the supply chain. Cirba Solutions is the only vertically integrated team with an operational, differentiated platform and a full suite of capabilities. www.cirbasolutions.com

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SOURCE Cirba Solutions