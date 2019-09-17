Dropps, Innovator In Sustainable Cleaning Products, Partners With Oceana, Leader In Protecting The World's Oceans, To Prevent Single-Use Plastic Pollution At The Source

Specifically, it seeks to mobilize people to reduce single-use plastic and to motivate consumer packaged goods companies to offer plastic-free alternatives to their products and packaging. Another element of the initiative is to help people understand the power they have to put pressure on companies to offer more sustainable products.

"At Dropps, we are dedicated to designing daily consumer products in a manner that is convenient for the consumer and engineers out single-use plastic. To some extent we are all experiencing Sustainability Anxiety Disorder (SAD). Dropps gives families easy to use solutions that are both eco-responsible and economical - which, if multiplied across a multitude of families, can have a measurable impact both on the planet and their wallets" said Jonathan Propper, founder and CEO of Dropps. "This forms part of our initiative, One Family, One Home, One Future."

One Family, One Home , One Future is designed to educate American households on small, easy changes that, in the aggregate, can have a big impact on our environment. All living things are inextricably interconnected, and it is every human's responsibility to leave the planet, our shared home, a better place for future generations. The elements of the One Family, One Home , One Future platform include content and initiatives that will be rolled out throughout the yearlong partnership including:

Providing actionable and shareable content including informative editorial articles, infographics, interactive quizzes, and a pledge to eliminate single-use plastic.



Advising individuals on how to choose plastic-free alternatives, and to mobilizing industry and government to do the same.

The Oceana Dropps partnership launch was timed to Oceana's annual New York Gala honoring longtime Oceana supporters Diane Lane and Simon Sidamon-Eristoff and sponsored by Dropps ( link to event imagery ). This year's benefit, held on September 10th at the Rainbow Room in New York, focused on the plague of ocean plastic pollution, addressed the enormous problem of single-use plastic pollution. Guests were reminded that 90 percent of all the plastic ever made has not been recycled, and that plastic production is expected to quadruple by 2050. Additional collaborative events will be announced throughout the year.

"Plastic is everywhere in our ocean – floating on the surface, mixing in the saltwater, and sitting on the ocean bottom, miles and miles deep. And it's no secret that the household consumer goods category contributes to the problem," said Andy Sharpless, CEO of Oceana. "Dropps is showing that companies can address this issue now and reduce throwaway plastic by giving people real plastic-free choices. We face a tsunami of plastic in our future, unless more companies also take meaningful action."

Dropps is driven by a core belief that customers can have it all: safe, effective and eco-responsible products that are both convenient and economical - not one thing at the expense of another. Dropps develops products that offer better alternatives - both from a formulation and packaging standpoint - where sustainability, convenience and cost are not mutually exclusive. No stranger to innovation, Dropps invented the original liquid laundry detergent pod in 2008. Since then, laundry detergent pods have taken the laundry category by storm: unit dose detergent sales made up 18% of the $7.3 billion US laundry category in 2018. Sixty-eight percent of traditional liquid laundry detergent bottles are not recycled and contribute to the approximately 606 billion pounds of plastic that ends up in our oceans each year. Dropps eco-responsible products are designed to prevent single-use plastic with recyclable and compostable product packaging that doubles as the shipping container. By choosing Dropps, consumers have saved nearly 1 million single-use plastic bottles, jugs, and tubs from polluting our oceans and waterways.

Dropps' One Family, One Home, One Future initiative kicks off Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with the launch of a digital platform

Dropps is challenging industry norms with plant-based home care products that are both effective and better for people and planet by costing less, eliminating single-use plastic, harmful chemicals and animal testing, while providing the convenience of at-home delivery and safety for families and pets. Dropps was named EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year for outstanding achievement in formulation and product manufacturing of both consumer and institutional/industrial products, and was ranked on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies. Dropps' One Family, One Home, One Future initiative is committed to making prevention the cure by addressing the issue of plastic pollution at the source.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one third of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 200 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that one billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world.

