Dropps Accelerates Retail Expansion with Wegmans and Walmart.com, Reinforcing Category Leadership in Laundry & Dish

For more than 30 years, Dropps has charted a course toward redefining how we clean and has achieved tremendous success online with Dropps.com and as a top performer on Amazon.com. Dropps has become the fastest and largest growth brand in the dishwasher detergent & laundry detergent pod categories and Amazon's top-ranking sustainable brand in dishwasher detergent (source: Similarweb).

"Our vision is deeply rooted in what we call 'clean clean,' high-performance formulations made with scientifically-proven ingredients that minimize waste and are designed for you, your home and the world we share. We're proud to make Dropps more readily available on prominent retail platforms like Wegmans and Walmart.com, helping to satisfy the growing consumer demand for powerful and sustainable cleaning solutions without compromise," said Dropps CEO, Alastair Dorward.

Dropps' foray into the national retail landscape is accompanied by the introduction of new, advanced, biobased product formulations in laundry and dish care with proprietary pod technology that offers the highest concentration on the market. The new formulations deliver cutting-edge cleaning power and are USDA Certified Biobased, Leaping Bunny Certified and septic safe. They are available in three new fragrances: Crisp Breeze and Lavender Meadow for the Odor + Stain Laundry Detergent and Lemon Citrus for the UltraWash Dishwasher Pods. All products are formulated without phosphates, chlorine, phthalates, dyes, preservatives, sulfates, or parabens and are now available in plastic-free paperboard packaging.

In addition to distribution at Dropps.com , Amazon , and Thrive Market , the core assortment of products are now available at Wegmans and Walmart.com:

Laundry

Odor + Stain Biobased Power Laundry Detergent Pods | Crisp Breeze 40 Count ( $13 .29 MSRP)

Odor + Stain Biobased Power Laundry Detergent Pods | Lavender Meadow 40 Count ( $13 .29 MSRP)

Free + Clear Biobased Power Laundry Detergent Pods | Unscented 40 Count ( $13 .29 MSRP)

Oxi Booster Biobased Laundry Whitener + Stain Remover Pods | Unscented 25 Count ( $9.79 MSRP)



Dish

Ultrawash Biobased Power Dishwasher Detergent Pods | Lemon Citrus 48 Count ( $15 .69 MSRP)

Ultrawash Biobased Power Dishwasher Detergent Pods | Unscented 48 Count ( $15 .69 MSRP)



For retailer locations for Dropps, please visit: www.dropps.com/storelocator .

In addition to retailer expansion, the brand has evolved its leadership team, welcoming former founding CEO of Method products, Alastair Dorward as CEO, alongside Sangita Forth as Chief Marketing Officer and Kelly Gervin as VP of Supply Chain. In addition, Dropps has also added key hires: Patrick Harewood, Senior Director of R&D; Kristine Naylor, Senior Director of Customer Marketing; and Sally Clarke, Creative Director. Dropps is committed to cultivating an inclusive workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to realize their utmost potential within the Dropps community.

About Dropps

For over 30 years, Dropps has pioneered a cleaner clean – without compromise. As a B Corp and trusted leader in household cleaning, Dropps delivers cutting-edge cleaning power in revolutionary liquid laundry and dish pods that are USDA Certified Biobased, Leaping Bunny Certified, septic safe and made with proprietary enzyme blends.

With a community of more than 300,000 dedicated subscribers, Dropps is committed to a cleaner, more sustainable future. Our mission is to create a ripple of positive change; the more you clean, the more good we do for you, your family, and our planet. Explore more at www.dropps.com and join us at Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

