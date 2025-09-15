Dropps Launches Odor Eraser, a Breakthrough Solution That Solves Laundry's No. 1 Pain Point

Dropps unveils proprietary TriCore Erase™ technology to target deep-set stink at the source

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dropps , a public benefit corporation and the pioneering home care brand known for inventing the original laundry pod, announced the launch of Odor Eraser , a powerful laundry additive proven to eliminate the toughest embedded odors — including sweat, mildew, pet funk and mustiness — without compromise.

In response to the top laundry priority, Dropps Odor Eraser introduces a breakthrough broad-spectrum odor elimination. Post this Proven innovation in odor elimination erases stubborn smells that stick around even after you wash

Developed in response to what 86%* of consumers call their top laundry priority — "no lingering malodors" — Dropps Odor Eraser introduces a breakthrough approach to broad-spectrum odor elimination. Unlike conventional additives that mask smells with heavy fragrances, Odor Eraser is designed to work alongside detergent to attack odors at their source with first-of-its-kind TriCore Erase™ technology, which includes:

A high-performance enzyme that breaks down the odor-trapping buildup — like sweat, body grime and other organic residue — deep within fabric fibers

that breaks down the odor-trapping buildup — like sweat, body grime and other organic residue — deep within fabric fibers A plant-based zinc complex that tackles pet and food odors

that tackles pet and food odors A proprietary odor-fighting ingredient that targets stubborn, set-in odors — such as dank mildew and mustiness — at the source.

Odor has become one of the toughest laundry challenges of the modern era, driven by the rise of synthetic fabrics — now accounting for more than 60% of clothing** — and the shift to cold-water and high-efficiency washing. Dropps Odor Eraser was engineered to exceed the category's gold standard, delivering effective odor removal tailored to today's laundry habits. Independent third-party testing*** shows that Odor Eraser outperforms the leading odor-fighting laundry booster pod.

"For too long, so-called 'green products' have failed to eliminate tough odors — especially with the rise of synthetic fabrics and cold-water washes — leaving people frustrated and rewashing clothes," said Alastair Dorward, CEO of Dropps. "Odor Eraser flips the script. It's the extra firepower your detergent needs — proving you don't have to choose between powerful odor removal and sustainability. No guilt. No compromise. Just lasting freshness, load after load."

While stain removal has long dominated industry-standard testing, measuring odor elimination remains notoriously challenging due to the lack of standardized methods for creating odors during testing and the inherently subjective nature of odor perception. To solve this, Dropps and its partners developed proprietary methodologies to quantify odor neutralization across a wide range of real-world odors, including an eDNA-based approach that measures odor removal using novel advanced techniques. Together, these protocols set a new standard for efficacy in laundry care.

The latest from Dropps also sets a new benchmark for sustainability and transparency as Odor Eraser is USDA Certified Biobased (73%) and Leaping Bunny Certified. Packaged in curbside recyclable paperboard and proudly manufactured in the USA, Dropps is also made without phosphates, chlorine, phthalates, sulfates, or dyes, aligning with the brand's clean formulation standards.

Dropps Odor Eraser at a Glance

Sizes: 64-count and 23-count pods

MSRP: $36 (64-count), $10.99 (23-count)

Launch: September 2025 on Dropps.com (64-count)

Availability: Starting October 2025 at Amazon, Walmart.com and Wegmans

Certifications: USDA Certified Biobased and Leaping Bunny Certified

The launch marks the next chapter in Dropps' mission to redefine what a "cleaner clean" means for a new generation of home care, proving that high performance and sustainability aren't just compatible, they're inseparable.

About Dropps

For over 30 years, Dropps has been pioneering biobased clean cleaning, proving that flawless performance and sustainability aren't a trade-off—they're a must. Dropps formulates cutting-edge laundry and dish solutions using proprietary clean chemistry to deliver a deep, effective clean - made clean, made to clean. As a Public Benefit Corporation , Dropps is transforming the dirty jobs of laundry and dishwashing into something cleaner—for people and the planet—and is backed by leading third-party certifications including USDA Certified Biobased, Cradle to Cradle, B Corp, and Leaping Bunny. With over 300,000 loyal customers and a growing national retail presence, Dropps is bringing high-performance, clean cleaning to more households than ever before. Dropps is available nationwide at Dropps.com and through select national retailers, including Target, Amazon, Thrive Market, Meijer, Save Mart, Costco.com, H-E-B and Wegmans. Explore more at www.dropps.com and join us on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

*Dropps 2023 JTBD Study

**Source: European Environment Agency, Microplastics from Textiles: Towards a Circular Economy for Textiles in Europe, 2022. https://www.eea.europa.eu/en/analysis/publications/microplastics-from-textiles-towards-a-circular-economy-for-textiles-in-europe

*** Tested against OxiClean Odor Blasters pods in third-party eDNA odor removal testing, which measures embedded odors left in clothing and bedding.

