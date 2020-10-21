Drs. Jean Ann Beaton, Allen Greenlee, and Lisa Kaufman establish Concierge Medical Program in Collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Dr. Beaton is board certified in Internal Medicine Specialist. She received her medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. While at Mount Sinai she was recognized for her academic and clinical achievements and received both The James Felt Memorial Prize for Highest Overall Academic Achievement and the Florence J. Oppenheimer Prize for Excellence in Surgery. After completing her residency at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and obtaining board certification in Internal Medicine in 1998, Dr. Beaton worked as a Biotech Consultant. However, Dr. Beaton's early and true passion for the practice of clinical medicine led her back to patient care. She practiced as an Internist in both Virginia and Maryland until joining and partnering with the independent GW MFA-affiliated group practice. Dr. Beaton is increasingly passionate about promoting lifestyle and wellness for her patients. As such, in 2020 along with her partners she has transitioned to a concierge model that provides the opportunity to spend the necessary time to deliver more comprehensive patient care with a focus on lifestyle and wellness.

Dr. Greenlee received his Medical Degree from the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Services. He completed an internship and his residency in Primary Care/ Internal Medicine in 1985 from The George Washington University Medical Center. From 1985 to 1991, Dr. Greenlee served as an attending physician for 2,000+ patients and served as an assistant professor for third- and fourth-year medical students at George Washington University Department of Health Services. He served as a preceptor for primary care residents from 1989 to 1991, and also acted as the Director for the Division of Adult Medicine. Additionally, he was appointed as the group leader in the Department's Total Quality Improvement Program. Prior to starting Dupont Private Health, Dr. Greenlee worked as an internist in private practice at Internal Medicine at Kaufman, Greenlee, Wheaton, and Beaton, P.C., where Dr. Greenlee worked both as a primary care physician and has managed the Medicare Patient-Centered Medical Home Program since 1992. Moreover, Dr. Greenlee has worked as an Associate Professor and Volunteer Faculty for medical students in primary care clinical rotations and Longitudinal Primary Care Clinic at the George Washington University Medical Center since 1991.

Dr. Kaufman received her master's degree in physiology and went on to receive her medical doctorate from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 1986. She then pursued an internship in internal medicine and completed her residency at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. In 1990, Dr. Kaufman obtained her board certification in Internal Medicine and has been recognized for her work by Washington Magazine as a Top Doctor on ten different occasions. After completing her residency, Dr. Kaufman worked as a Team Physician at the George Washington University Health Plan for two years and in 1991 joined Washington Internal Medicine Associates which later became Drs. Kaufman, Greenlee, Wheaton, and Beaton, P.C. Dr. Kaufman has continued to be involved in teaching and mentoring third- and fourth- year medical students from George Washington University during their primary care rotation and has held an Associate Clinical Professor voluntary faculty position there since 1991. Her 30 plus years as a physician specializing in internal medicine coupled with her passion for preventing illness and underlaying health concerns has yielded an interest in promoting wellness and lifestyle medicine to improve her patients' overall wellbeing.

In collaboration with CCPHP, Dr. Beaton, Dr. Greenlee, and Dr. Kaufman will be able to provide Members of Dupont Private Health with outstanding personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to nearly 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the additions of Dr. Beaton, Dr. Greenlee, and Dr. Kaufman to our roster of leading concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "Their commitment to their patients closely aligns with CCPHP's mission of providing unhurried and exceptional care for its Members."

