DrTalks Announces the Cancer Breakthroughs Summit to Take Place Virtually from October 31 - November 6, 2023

News provided by

DrTalks

31 Jul, 2023, 20:17 ET

World-renowned Medical Experts, Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD, and Isaac Eliaz, MD, MS, LAc, Lead a Pioneering Cancer Breakthroughs Summit with DrTalks to Inform You of Cutting-Edge Cancer Research and Treatments

Key Takeaways:

  • Join the free online Cancer Breakthroughs Summit, providing unparalleled knowledge and tools to fight cancer.
  • Connect directly with international leaders in integrative oncology, hear inspiring stories from cancer survivors, and explore the numerous options available for cancer treatment.
  • Experience the transformative power of knowledge shared by renowned health experts Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD, and Isaac Eliaz, MD, MS, LAc.

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks, a cutting-edge health and wellness platform, is proud to announce the upcoming, free Cancer Breakthroughs Summit. The event will be hosted by Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD, a renowned Naturopath and one of the leading experts in treating cancer, alongside Isaac Eliaz, MD, MS, LAc, an esteemed authority in integrative oncology. The virtual summit will be entirely online and is open to everyone.

The Cancer Breakthroughs Summit aims to empower attendees with comprehensive knowledge and tools to win the fight against cancer. It is a unique event designed to benefit cancer patients, their family members, and anyone interested in preventative medicine.

With the mission to transform fear into understanding and empowerment, the summit features interviews from over 40 health experts, inspiring cancer survivor stories, and insights of cutting-edge research in the field of integrative oncology. The focus is not only on traditional treatments but also on a range of strategies to battle cancer, support the body's healing process, and foster a cancer-free life.

Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD, is hosting the summit. Dr. Karlfeldt is a board-certified Naturopath with over 30 years of medical practice. He has dedicated his life to promoting Natural Health and increasing awareness about natural ways to treat cancer. Dr. Karlfeldt's commitment to transforming lives and sharing his knowledge has helped thousands of patients.

The summit will provide the tools, knowledge, and confidence needed to make informed decisions about cancer treatment. It is part of the broader mission of DrTalks to educate and empower one billion people about their serious health conditions.

For further details and to register for the summit, please visit https://summits.drtalks.com/cancer-breakthroughs-summit/.

DrTalks is on a mission to educate, inspire, and empower over one billion people worldwide to take charge of their health. To learn more about DrTalks, their health summits, talks, and overarching mission, please visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks is a leading health and wellness platform that brings together the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. DrTalks provides on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source. DrTalks is committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals worldwide through education, empowerment, and accessibility.

Press Contact:
Daniel Chantigian
Senior Content Writer
[email protected]com
+1 (507) 244-0107

SOURCE DrTalks

