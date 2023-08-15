DrTalks Announces The Parkinson's Solutions Summit Taking Place Virtually from November 13 - 19, 2023

Renowned Neurologist Kenneth Sharlin, MD, Leads an Online Event That Offers Hope, Support, and Tools to Take Control of Life with Parkinson's Disease

Key Takeaways:

The Parkinson's Solutions Summit aims to provide real answers to people with Parkinson's, their families, and doctors.

Esteemed neurologist, Kenneth Sharlin , MD, hosts the summit. Dr. Sharlin along with 40 experts share advice on how to understand and deal with Parkinson's Disease.

, MD, hosts the summit. Dr. Sharlin along with 40 experts share advice on how to understand and deal with Parkinson's Disease. This online event is free for everyone and will provide a community that will support you on your health journey.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks , a premier platform in health education, is excited to present the Parkinson's Solutions Summit . This transformative online event will provide tips and practical actions to help anyone affected by Parkinson's Disease. Your hosts for the summit are neurologist Kenneth Sharlin, MD , and functional medicine expert Sandra Scheinbaum, PhD . If you or someone you love is affected by Parkinson's, this summit will provide you with a beacon of hope.

The Parkinson's Solution Summit will teach you about the root causes of Parkinson's Disease and practical treatments. With more than 40 expert talks, this summit will provide you with essential information and actions you can take to improve quality of life. You will learn insights and tools to use as well as receive dozens of resources to understand how to treat Parkinson's. What is more is that it will help you become part of a community that will support you in your health journey.

For over 30 years, Kenneth Sharlin, MD , has been at the forefront of neurological care. He specializes in Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's. As a graduate of Emory University, Dr. Sharlin has become a leading voice in the field. He has published scientific articles and helped hundreds of people struggling with Parkinson's. Dr. Sharlin's has dedicated his life to treating the root causes of brain diseases. This summit will help him fulfill his goals to give you the best treatment possible. His compassion and knowledge will empower you to feel hopeful in the journey with Parkinson's Disease.

The Parkinson's Solutions Summit is for anyone interested in learning more about Parkinson's disease. DrTalks invites everyone to join this supportive community and learn how to live a full life with Parkinson's. Together, we can break down barriers and provide the essentials needed to improve your or a loved one's life with Parkinson's.

For further information and to register for the summit, please visit: https://summits.drtalks.com/natural-parkinsons-solutions-summit/ .

DrTalks continues to be a trusted source for empowering individuals through education and information. With on-demand access to talks, summits, and more, DrTalks brings together experts on the front lines of health and wellness.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks is located in Carlsbad, California. They are committed to leading the charge in health education with the goal of empowering 1 billion people worldwide. Offering unparalleled access to the most sought-after leaders in health, wellness, and medicine, DrTalks strives to make a significant difference in lives globally. To learn more about DrTalks, please visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/ .

For media inquiries:

Daniel Chantigian, MS

Senior Content Writer

Daniel@drtalks.com

+1 (507) 244-0107

SOURCE DrTalks