DrTalks Announces the PCOS SOS Summit to Take Place Virtually from November 28 - December 4, 2023

Empowering Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome with Knowledge and Treatment Options

Key Takeaways:

Leading Expertise : The summit is hosted by Felice Gersh , MD, a multi-award-winning Integrative Gynecologist and a PCOS patient herself.

: The summit is hosted by , MD, a multi-award-winning Integrative Gynecologist and a PCOS patient herself. Comprehensive Coverage : The summit provides insights on underlying causes, diagnosis, symptoms, effects, therapeutic options, and more.

: The summit provides insights on underlying causes, diagnosis, symptoms, effects, therapeutic options, and more. Virtual Accessibility: The PCOS SOS Summit is a 100% online event, free to attend and welcomes participants globally.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks proudly presents the PCOS SOS Summit hosted by Felice Gersh, MD , one of the world's leading voices in holistic and integrative gynecology. This summit is designed to empower and inform women diagnosed with or suspecting Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) . The summit provides a unique opportunity to receive education from health experts about PCOS and discover effective treatments.

With her personal journey of living with PCOS, Dr. Gersh uniquely bridges the gap between patients and physicians. Her evidence-based approach combined with her genuine compassion makes the summit a must-attend event.

Attendees can expect a detailed walkthrough of the condition: understanding the underlying causes, how it's diagnosed, the myriad of symptoms and physical impacts, and most importantly, how to be an advocate for their health.

Beyond the diagnostics, the summit offers a roadmap to the entire spectrum of therapeutic options accessible to patients, from stress management, sleep optimization, fitness and exercise routines, nutrition insights, to a blend of pharmaceutical and supplement strategies.

Registration for this transformative virtual event can be found at https://summits.drtalks.com/pcos-sos-summit/ .

About the Host, Felice Gersh, MD:

Felice Gersh, MD , is globally recognized as an Integrative Gynecologist with a drive to offer alternative approaches to PCOS management. Holding a prestigious teaching position with the American Academy of Anti-Aging, her accolades include being honored as the "Physician of the Year" by the Orange County Medical Association for 16 years. Her commitment stems from personal experience, ensuring each patient receives tailored, compassionate care. Her background is robust, with a medical degree from USC school of medicine and training at Kaiser Hospital in Los Angeles. Currently, she leads the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine, providing holistic treatments to patients.

Dr. Gersh's mission, as echoed in her message, is clear: "This summit is about learning, growing, and finding solutions to manage PCOS. We're here to bring you the latest research, effective treatments, and actionable strategies. We aim to provide hope and empower you. Join us, participate, ask questions, share experiences, and let's collectively thrive with PCOS."

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. For more information about DrTalks and its mission, please visit their newsroom: https://drtalks.com/newsroom/ .

