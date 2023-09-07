DrTalks Announces the Sleep Deep Summit, A Transformative Event Taking Place Virtually from February 6-12, 2024

News provided by

DrTalks

07 Sep, 2023, 10:43 ET

Unlock the Secrets to Deep, Restorative Sleep and Transform Your Life

Key Takeaways:

  • Join Audrey Wells, MD, and a panel of over 40 health experts to address sleep apnea and insomnia, guiding you toward restorative sleep.
  • Leveraging 15 years of experience, Dr. Wells combines medical insights and life coaching to offer comprehensive solutions for sleep and weight issues.
  • Online and Free: Accessible worldwide, the Sleep Deep Summit is an entirely online event and free for all attendees from February 6-12, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is proud to announce the Sleep Deep Summit, a transformative virtual experience aimed at helping those struggling with sleep apnea and insomnia. Hosted by sleep expert Audrey Wells, MD, this summit will be held online from February 6 - 12, 2024, and is free to attend.

Are you tired of fighting a losing battle against exhaustion every day? Are you troubled by sleep apnea or insomnia? Then the Sleep Deep Summit is for you.

At this summit, attendees will discover:

  • Effective treatment options that fit your personal preferences and needs
  • Practical strategies for improving sleep habits and getting better quality sleep

Take this unique opportunity to reclaim your life from the clutches of constant tiredness. Empower yourself with the tools and knowledge to sleep deeply and wake refreshed.

The summit host, Audrey Wells, MD, is a board-certified specialist in sleep and obesity medicine. With a medical degree from the University of Michigan, she has devoted 15 years to transforming lives through better sleep. Beyond her medical expertise, Dr. Wells is also a certified life coach. She blends her medical and coaching skills to provide a holistic approach to help patients get the sleep they need and deserve.

Dr. Wells is also the founder of Super Sleep MD, a platform that offers resources, educational material, and virtual courses for those dealing with sleep apnea. Her work has helped thousands of patients, and she hopes to continue to do more.

Her mission is two-fold: helping you make the right choices to improve your sleep apnea and insomnia, and enabling you to live a more awake and vibrant life every day.

The Sleep Deep Summit features world-renowned experts in sleep medicine and lifestyle medicine. They will share their knowledge to provide attendees with actionable steps to take to improve their sleep.

Interested attendees can sign up for this life-changing summit at https://summits.drtalks.com/sleep-apnea-summit/.

About DrTalks:
DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

Press Contact:
Daniel Chantigian
Senior Content Writer
[email protected]
+1 (507) 244-0107

SOURCE DrTalks

Also from this source

DrTalks Announces the PCOS SOS Summit to Take Place Virtually from November 28 - December 4, 2023

DrTalks Announces The Parkinson's Solutions Summit Taking Place Virtually from November 13 - 19, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.