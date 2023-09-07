DrTalks Announces the Sleep Deep Summit, A Transformative Event Taking Place Virtually from February 6-12, 2024

Unlock the Secrets to Deep, Restorative Sleep and Transform Your Life

Key Takeaways:

Join Audrey Wells, MD, and a panel of over 40 health experts to address sleep apnea and insomnia, guiding you toward restorative sleep.

, MD, and a panel of over 40 health experts to address sleep apnea and insomnia, guiding you toward restorative sleep. Leveraging 15 years of experience, Dr. Wells combines medical insights and life coaching to offer comprehensive solutions for sleep and weight issues.

Online and Free : Accessible worldwide, the Sleep Deep Summit is an entirely online event and free for all attendees from February 6-12, 2024 .

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is proud to announce the Sleep Deep Summit , a transformative virtual experience aimed at helping those struggling with sleep apnea and insomnia. Hosted by sleep expert Audrey Wells, MD , this summit will be held online from February 6 - 12, 2024, and is free to attend.

Are you tired of fighting a losing battle against exhaustion every day? Are you troubled by sleep apnea or insomnia? Then the Sleep Deep Summit is for you.

At this summit, attendees will discover:

Effective treatment options that fit your personal preferences and needs

Practical strategies for improving sleep habits and getting better quality sleep

Take this unique opportunity to reclaim your life from the clutches of constant tiredness. Empower yourself with the tools and knowledge to sleep deeply and wake refreshed.

The summit host, Audrey Wells, MD , is a board-certified specialist in sleep and obesity medicine. With a medical degree from the University of Michigan, she has devoted 15 years to transforming lives through better sleep. Beyond her medical expertise, Dr. Wells is also a certified life coach. She blends her medical and coaching skills to provide a holistic approach to help patients get the sleep they need and deserve.

Dr. Wells is also the founder of Super Sleep MD, a platform that offers resources, educational material, and virtual courses for those dealing with sleep apnea. Her work has helped thousands of patients, and she hopes to continue to do more.

Her mission is two-fold: helping you make the right choices to improve your sleep apnea and insomnia, and enabling you to live a more awake and vibrant life every day.

The Sleep Deep Summit features world-renowned experts in sleep medicine and lifestyle medicine. They will share their knowledge to provide attendees with actionable steps to take to improve their sleep.

Interested attendees can sign up for this life-changing summit at https://summits.drtalks.com/sleep-apnea-summit/ .

About DrTalks :

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

