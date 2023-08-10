DrTalks Presents The Fast Like a Girl Summit to Take Place Virtually on August 15-21, 2023

Fasting expert Mindy Pelz, DC, award-winning author of Fast Like a Girl, and health pioneer Kashif Khan, CEO of the DNA company bring you essential metabolic and nutrition information at the Fast Like a Girl Summit.

Key Takeaways :

Join the free online Fast Like a Girl Summit to discover critical information about nutrition, weight loss, and how to improve your energy.

Learn directly with international leaders in nutrition, hear inspiring stories from renowned guests like Danica Patrick , and join a community focused on sustainably improving health.

Experience the transformative power of knowledge shared by renowned health experts Mindy Pelz , DC, Kashif Khan , Felice Gersh , MD, and more than 40 other experts.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is excited to announce the Fast Like a Girl Summit, taking place virtually from August 15-21, 2023. This unique event is aimed at empowering women to balance their hormones and live a lifestyle that aligns with their genetic makeup.

Hosted by renowned holistic health expert, Dr. Mindy Pelz, and CEO and Founder of The DNA Company, Kashif Khan, along with a team of experts in functional medicine, this summit will provide all the necessary tools to take control of your body, discover the specific benefits of fasting, and achieve your health goals.

The Fast Like a Girl Summit is designed for women with unbalanced hormones, overwhelming fatigue, chronic conditions, and a compromised immune system. This summit is aimed at teaching women to listen to their body's innate natural rhythm and honor what it needs. The summit will help women balance their hormones so they can return home to their bodies through fasting.

Dr. Mindy Pelz is a renowned holistic health expert and one of the leading voices in educating women about their bodies. She is on a mission to start a women's health revolution. Dr. Pelz has empowered hundreds of thousands of people around the world to harness their body's own healing abilities through fasting, diet variation, detoxing chemicals from the body, stress management, and lifestyle changes, as keys to achieving optimum health and slowing down the aging process.

Kashif Khan, CEO and Founder of The DNA Company, has studied the genetics of over 10,000 women, with 5,000 deep dives into the clinical face. Khan's research identified the gap between what women have been told and where they are in their health journey. He is pioneering personalized medicine through unique insights into the human genome, overlaying environment, nutrition, and lifestyle on the genetic blueprint to create personalized and deterministic health outcomes.

The Fast Like a Girl Summit features an impressive line-up of speakers who will share their expertise and insights on the science and art of fasting. Join the women's health revolution and start your journey to optimal health by taking charge of your health!

To learn more about The Fast Like a Girl Summit and how to register, please visit https://summits.drtalks.com/fast-like-a-girl-summit/. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to enjoy the lifestyle your genetics and hormones want you to live.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to learn about the tools and strategies needed to achieve your health goals. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

