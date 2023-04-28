DrTalks Presents The Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit to Take Place Virtually on June 13-19, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is excited to announce the upcoming Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit from June 13 - 19, 2023. This virtual summit will bring together leading experts in medicine, science, and cutting-edge technologies to address the growing concern of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The goal of the summit is to change the way we treat Alzheimer's and bring hope to those who have been told before that there is no hope.

The Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit will focus on how Alzheimer's disease and other dementias can be prevented and, in some cases, even reversed. The summit aims to help those who suffer from Alzheimer's disease by providing them with new and innovative approaches to treating the disease. The summit will also provide support and guidance to the caregivers of those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

This online event is led by two distinguished experts in the field of Alzheimer's disease and dementia treatment: Dr. Heather Sandison and Dr. Dale Bredesen . Dr. Sandison is the founder of Solcere Health Clinic and Marama , a unique residential care facility for the elderly. She is renowned for her integrative approach to treating and preventing dementia by identifying and addressing the root causes of brain and body imbalances. Her extensive clinical experience has established her as a leading authority on optimizing cognitive function in individuals with dementia.

Dr. Bredesen is an internationally recognized expert in neurodegenerative diseases and has dedicated his career to understanding the mechanisms behind them. His research has placed him at the forefront of neurological studies and led to the development of the ReCODE Protocol™ , a groundbreaking approach to preventing and reversing Alzheimer's disease. With his expertise, he co-hosts the Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit alongside Dr. Sandison , bringing together their combined knowledge and experience to provide valuable insights and solutions to this critical issue.

The Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit is an opportunity for individuals to take a proactive approach to their health and well-being by learning from experts who are making a difference in the field. Six million Americans currently suffer from dementia, and the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease is growing as the population ages. It is time to find a different solution.

Registration for the Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit is now open at https://summits.drtalks.com/reverse-alzheimers-summit/ . Don't miss this chance to unlock tips and tools to prevent and even reverse Alzheimer's and other dementias as well.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to prevent and reverse Alzheimer's and other dementias. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

SOURCE DrTalks