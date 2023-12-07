DrTalks Presents the Reverse Alzheimer's 4.0 Summit Taking Place from March 26 - April 1, 2024

News provided by

DrTalks

07 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

Marama Founder Heather Sandison, ND, and 40+ Functional Medicine Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's Treatment

Key Takeaways:

  • This upcoming online event explores innovative approaches against Alzheimer's with leading minds in integrative neurology.
  • Sandison presents groundbreaking research and a collective effort to reverse dementia.
  • The Reverse Alzheimer's 4.0 Summit is free for all attendees and is taking place from March 26 to April 1, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has just announced the Reverse Alzheimer's 4.0 Summit, a free virtual event hosted by Heather Sandison, ND. This summit, taking place from March 26 to April 1, 2024, explores breakthrough strategies for the prevention, delay, and reversal of Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

"Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and it's projected to affect almost 13 million individuals by 2025," said Dr. Sandison. "I've seen the devastating impact it can have on families. The fear, the uncertainty, the feeling of helplessness. But I've also seen hope," she added.

Dr. Sandison, the founder of Solcere Health Clinic and Marama, has dedicated her career to optimizing cognitive function, preventing mental decline, and reversing dementia. With a team of doctors and health coaches, she addresses the root causes of brain and body imbalances, pioneering an individualized, integrative approach to dementia care.

Her groundbreaking study, "Improved Cognition in People with Cognitive Decline: A Multimodal Intervention Approach," published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease in 2023, showcased significant improvements in cognitive function through comprehensive interventions. As a primary investigator on the ITHNCLR clinical trial, Dr. Sandison continues to lead the charge in reshaping the landscape of dementia care.

The Reverse Alzheimer's 4.0 Summit features renowned experts in integrative neurology and functional medicine. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with actionable steps to improve their cognitive health. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

  • Terry Wahls, MD
  • Greg Eckel, ND, LAc
  • Dawson Church, PhD

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/reverse-alzheimers-summit-2024/.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Reverse Alzheimer's 4.0 Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom.

Press Contact:

Mila Grandes
Head of Content
+1 (825) 945 - 2667
[email protected]
Calgary, Canada

SOURCE DrTalks

