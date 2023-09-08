DrTalks Presents the Solving Sexual Dysfunction Summit: Rekindling Desire and Boosting Libido to Take Place from December 12-18, 2023

DrTalks

08 Sep, 2023, 18:06 ET

Key Takeaways:

  1. Normalize the conversation around low libido and sexual dysfunctions by providing real answers and solutions.
  2. Receive expert guidance on a holistic approach to healing and wellness, addressing both physical and psychological aspects of sexual dysfunction.
  3. Enhance communication and connection with your partner, gain confidence, and find deeper pleasure in your life.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are feeling disconnected from your partner or struggle with low libido, erectile dysfunction, vaginal dryness, or pelvic pain, the Solving Sexual Dysfunction Summit is designed for you.

This free virtual event, happening 100% online, takes place from December 12 - 18, 2023. The Solving Sexual Dysfunction Summit aims to help both men and women reignite their passion and pleasure by discovering natural and easy ways to boost libido. Expert hosts, Dr. Diane Mueller and Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, with over 20 years of experience in female pelvic medicine and functional medicine, will guide attendees through a holistic approach to healing and wellness.

The summit will not only address physical symptoms but also focus on the psychological aspects of sexual dysfunction, including stress and cortisol regulation. With their guidance, attendees will improve communication and connection with their partner, gain confidence, and find deeper pleasure in their life.

Register for the Summit Here: https://summits.drtalks.com/sexual-dysfunction-summit/

About the Hosts:

Dr. Diane Mueller, ND, DAOM, LAc, is a caring medical expert who has dedicated her life to understanding the complex nature of desire and chronic health problems. With almost 15 years of practice and two medical clinics focusing on low libido and Lyme Disease, Dr. Mueller provides holistic healthcare with a focus on treating underlying emotional and relational dynamics contributing to low libido.

Dr. Betsy Greenleaf, DO, FACOOG, is the first female board-certified urogynecologist in the United States. Despite a career-ending injury, Dr. Greenleaf's commitment to compassionate patient care and transformative healthcare practices remains a defining feature of her career. She is a National Spokesperson for the American Osteopathic Association, author, and spokesperson.

Host Missions:

  1. To empower attendees with the confidence and information to speak openly about libido difficulties.
  2. To provide the knowledge needed to overcome the complex challenges of low libido.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

Press Contact:
Daniel Chantigian
Senior Content Writer
Daniel@drtalks.com
+1 (507) 244-0107

SOURCE DrTalks

