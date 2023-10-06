DrTalks Proudly Presents the Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit to Take Place Virtually from January 16-22, 2024

Dr. Jennifer Simmons and Dr. Veronique Desaulniers Unite to Guide and Support in this Free Online Event Brought to You by DrTalks

At the Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit you will:

  • Discover how to transform your environment for optimum health and recovery.
  • Understand the true impact of breast cancer and uncover recovery techniques.
  • Dive deep into holistic ways to ensure optimum health post-breast cancer.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is excited to announce the Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit to take place from January 16 - 22, 2024. This online gathering is a shining beacon of hope for those facing the challenges of breast cancer. Hosted by Jennifer Simmons, MD, and Dr. Veronique Desaulniers, this summit provides a sanctuary of knowledge for patients and families. With over 40 health experts sharing wisdom, this event provides actionable, accessible information to anyone struggling with breast cancer.

The from traditional medical paths make many feel overwhelmed, defined by breast cancer, or scared of not seeing the expected results The summit's mission is to tackle these pain points, turning them into empowering outcomes. From diet adjustments to understanding the disease's root causes, attendees will be armed with potential solutions to face breast cancer with confidence.

Jennifer Simmons, MD, is a surgeon with two decades of personal and professional experience helping people navigate the challenges of breast cancer. She brings her passion for providing holistic care to thousands of people. Her aim is to bring you solutions and information you have not found before. Dr. Veronique Desaulniers, a two-time breast cancer survivor, empowers women worldwide through her Breast Cancer Conqueror initiative and her 7 Essentials System.

Together, they have curated a powerful summit that aims to shift the narrative away from fear towards hope, knowledge, and healing.

By attending the Breast Cancer Breakthroughs Summit, you will:

  • Empower yourself, putting recovery first.
  • Discover healing foods and supplements.
  • Reshape how you perceive breast cancer.
  • Gain clarity on breast cancer causes and how to overcome or prevent them.

For those seeking a supportive community, expert insights, or simply hope on their healing journey, this summit provides the opportunity to step out of fear and embrace a healthier future. Learn more about the event and its transformative potential at: https://summits.drtalks.com/breast-cancer-summit/

In line with the mission of DrTalks, this summit adds to the efforts of empowering one billion people worldwide to become educated on serious health conditions. To explore more transformative health events and knowledge, visit DrTalks.com and our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/.

About DrTalks

Based in Carlsbad, California, DrTalks is dedicated to bridging the gap between health seekers and expert knowledge. As a trusted platform, DrTalks assembles leaders from health, wellness, and medicine, providing on-demand access to crucial talks, summits, and insights.

Press Contact:
Daniel Chantigian, MS
Senior Content Writer
[email protected]
+1 (507) 244-0107

SOURCE DrTalks

News Releases in Similar Topics

