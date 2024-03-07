DrTalks Set to Launch the Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 from March 12 to 18, 2024

Heart Health Leaders Come Together to Offer Insights, Guidance, and Innovative Strategies to Reverse Heart Disease

Key Takeaways:

is a premier virtual event that aims to help participants detect the early signs of heart disease and reverse its effects before it leads to stroke, heart attack, or death. Gain practical insights into nutrition, exercise, habit changes, precision testing, and other holistic strategies against heart disease.

Open to everyone and free of charge, this summit makes vital knowledge accessible to everyone seeking to prevent or reverse heart disease.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks , a leading platform dedicated to advancing health, wellness, and medicine education, is set to launch the Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 next week. This groundbreaking virtual event, happening from March 12 to 18, 2024, offers participants approaches to detect early signs of heart disease and reverse its effects before it leads to stroke, heart attack, or death.

The summit will feature various topics, including nutrition, exercise, habit changes, precision testing, and other holistic strategies against heart disease. It will be hosted by two of the most recognizable heart health experts worldwide: Joel Kahn, MD, FACC , and Joel Fuhrman, MD .

is a triple board-certified practitioner in internal medicine, cardiovascular medicine, and interventional cardiology. He was the first physician worldwide to be certified in metabolic cardiology with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, Metabolic Medical Institute and the . He is also the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity, where he employs natural and holistic methods to lead patients toward a future where their hearts are healthy and strong. Dr. Fuhrman is a renowned family physician, seven-time best-selling author, and nutrition and natural healing expert. He has been at the forefront of nutritional science, using food as medicine to achieve weight loss and reverse chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. His approach to nutrition emphasizes nutrient-dense foods that not only nourish the body but also protect against age-related illnesses and extend lifespan. He is also the president of the Nutritional Research Foundation and a faculty member at the Northern Arizona University Health Sciences.

The Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 serves as a platform for them to introduce natural and holistic methods to manage and avoid heart-related problems. Participants will have the opportunity to discover holistic strategies to strengthen the heart and alternative therapies to help them heal and thrive.

Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

Columbus Batiste , MD, FACC, FSCAI : An interventional cardiologist and assistant clinical professor at the University of California Riverside School of Medicine. He led a collaboration with Samsung Technologies in 2016 to develop a virtual cardiac rehabilitation program that has since treated over 15,000 patients. Dr. Batiste also serves as the regional chief of cardiology for Southern California Permanente Medical Group.





: An interventional cardiologist and assistant clinical professor at the School of Medicine. He led a collaboration with Samsung Technologies in 2016 to develop a virtual cardiac rehabilitation program that has since treated over 15,000 patients. Dr. Batiste also serves as the regional chief of cardiology for Southern California Permanente Medical Group. James Earls , MD : A leader in the field of radiology and specializes in applications of advanced imaging technologies in cardiovascular care. He is also a professor of radiology and served as vice-chairman of radiology at the George Washington University Hospital. His seminal work has helped lower radiation doses and is now used as the standard imaging technique worldwide.





: A leader in the field of radiology and specializes in applications of advanced imaging technologies in cardiovascular care. He is also a professor of radiology and served as vice-chairman of radiology at the Hospital. His seminal work has helped lower radiation doses and is now used as the standard imaging technique worldwide. Kavitha Chinnaiyan , MD, FACC, MSCCT : A cardiologist, physician-scientist, and professor of medicine who has served on various committees and organizations in cardiology and cardiac imaging. She also has extensive knowledge of Tantra, Advaita Vedanta, Yoga, and Ayurveda. Dr. Chinnaiyan is the author of Fractals of Reality: Living the Śrīcakra, which won the Nautilus Gold Award for Best Books of 2023.

This summit is more than just an event. It's a community coming together to share, learn, and support each other in the journey to a heart-healthy future. Participation is free, ensuring that everyone has access to this life-changing information.

For more information about this summit and to register for free, please visit https://drtalks.com/reversing-heart-disease-summit-2024/ .

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more—straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Reversing Heart Disease Naturally Summit 2.0 is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom .

Press Contact:

Mila Grandes

Head of Content

+1 (825) 945 - 2667

[email protected]

Calgary, Canada

SOURCE DrTalks