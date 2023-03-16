DrTalks.com Announces the Global Energy Healing Summit 2.0 from March 28th to April 04th, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks.com is excited to announce the second edition of the successful Global Energy Healing Summit, which will take place from March 28th to April 04th, 2023. This summit is designed to empower individuals and their loved ones who are dealing with serious conditions to discover alternative paths to health through energy healing.

Hosted by Tom McCarthy, speaker, entrepreneur, and investor, author of The Breakthrough Code: A Story About Living a Life Without Limits, Jason Prall, health educator, practitioner, author, speaker, filmmaker, and host of the Wellness + Wisdom Podcast, and Master Chunyi Lin, founder of the Spring Forest Qigong Healing Center, the Global Energy Healing Summit 2.0 will offer participants the opportunity to discover more than 40 ancient ways to regain vitality and resolve energy deficiency.

During this free summit, registrants will be able to understand the root cause of their health issues and take appropriate action. They will learn how to become the creator of their own health, wellness, and happiness, and become a source of wisdom and support for their friends and family.

Registration for the Global Energy Healing Summit 2.0 is now open. To register and learn more about the summit, please visit https://drtalks.com/energy-healing-summit/ . Don't miss this opportunity to transform your life and the lives of those around you!

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to discover how to improve your overall well-being through energy healing. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: [email protected] .

