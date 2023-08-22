Dru Riddle Begins Term as President of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA)Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), and resident of Fort Worth, Texas, recently took office as the 2023-2024 president of the nearly 61,000-member American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA), headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

"As president of the AANA, I am honored to continue to serve the profession of nurse anesthesiology and look forward to working alongside the 10 other board members, the incredible staff, and our fantastic members.," said Riddle. "Ultimately, the AANA is here to support ALL members regardless of practice model, years of certification, or geographic location. As president, it is my job to make sure your board understands this and I look forward to leading this association into a bright future!"

Riddle is an associate professor of Professional Practice and director of Clinical Education at Texas Christian University School of Nurse Anesthesia in Fort Worth.  He also serves as and co-chair of the Cochrane US Network and the Director of the Center for Translational Research: A JBI Center of Excellence.   

His research interest included evidence-based healthcare, pharmacogenomics, and genetic implications for anesthesia care.  Additionally, Riddle has spoken nationally and internationally on evidence-based healthcare, systematic review strategies, and various clinical anesthesia topics. 

In addition to his research and teaching roles, Riddle maintains an active clinical anesthesia practice through NorthStar Anesthesia.  He was inducted as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing in 2018.

Riddle previous served on the AANA Board of Directors as director, Region 7 from 2020-2022, and on committees including Government Relations from 2018-2019 and the Anesthesiologist Assistant Strategic Advisory Panel from 2017.

An AANA member since 2000, Riddle earned his PhD from Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Old Dominion University on Norfolk, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

