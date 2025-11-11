Drucker + Falk Communities Dominate Resident Satisfaction, Earning Five Top-10 Spots in ORA's Major Market Rankings.

National Multifamily Leader Demonstrates Consistent Excellence, Placing Multiple Communities Among the Top-Ranked Properties in America's Largest Markets.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation's leading national multifamily management firms, just earned five of the most prestigious rankings in national multifamily management, cementing its reputation for resident excellence. The firm proudly announces that five DF Multifamily communities secured Top 10 spots in J Turner Research's " 2025's Most Reputed Apartments by ORA in the Nation's Top 25 MSAs ," an industry measurement of resident satisfaction in America's largest markets.

The exceptional resident satisfaction is highlighted by the impressive Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) scores earned by the ranked properties:

This process, which began its annual tradition in 2017, serves to spotlight the communities that deliver the most positive and reputable living experiences based on resident feedback. Properties managed by Drucker + Falk were highly represented across these highly competitive major markets.

"This isn't just a win for Drucker + Falk; it's a huge win for our residents and the incredible teams who serve them every day," said Jim Ledbetter, President and COO of Drucker + Falk. "To have five properties recognized among the elite in the nation's biggest markets proves that our resident-first approach is working. These 94 and 95 ORA scores are a direct reflection of the positive, dedicated living experiences our teams deliver, and we are immensely proud of this national validation."

The ORA score is the multifamily industry's benchmark, aggregating ratings across numerous review sites into a single 0-100 score. Drucker + Falk's scores of 94 and 95 are not just high — they stand in stark contrast to the noted national average ORA of only 62.94, underscoring the company's definitive leadership in resident satisfaction.

Drucker + Falk continues to distinguish itself as a leader in multifamily management, with its resident-focused approach leading to consistent high-level performance in national reputation rankings.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000+ apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 9 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

