WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drucker Wealth, a hybrid advisory team with $750mm of assets under management, led by father-son duo Lance and Gideon Drucker, recently launched their own independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) based in New Jersey & serving clients nationally.

They launched their new RIA, Drucker Wealth LLC, after the team separated from Hornor, Townsend and Kent (HTK), their independent broker-dealer of over 40+ years, where they had been the largest advisory team for a record-setting 18 consecutive years.

Drucker Wealth, a $750mm advisory team, launches Independent RIA to embrace next-generation's vision. Post this

With over 45 years of experience, a 12-person team, and ongoing relationships with over 800 client households, Drucker Wealth's decision reflects a strategic evolution driven by recent growth & the vision of the next generation.

The move to independence marks the dawn of Drucker Wealth 3.0, a new endeavor spearheaded by President & CEO Gideon Drucker, who recognized the importance of adapting the business model to better serve evolving client needs in the modern financial landscape. This evolution has included hiring & training new advisor(s) each year to scale in an organized way, adding new services & partner integrations, and creating a more systemized client calendar for maximum efficiency.

As Lance, Drucker Wealth's Chairman, put it, "A few years back, Gideon came to me with this wild idea of Drucker Wealth 3.0 ... a totally new and improved version of what had basically been working for the past half century ... my response was 'Have at it!' Change is inevitable, and adaptability is a core attribute of successful companies."

As Drucker Wealth rapidly expanded its client base and enhanced its service offerings, the limitations inherent in the previous model became apparent. The desire for greater customization and flexibility in technology offerings and client service led the Druckers' to explore alternative options thoroughly before deciding to launch their own RIA.

This shift to an independent RIA will afford Drucker Wealth more freedom and control, enabling the firm to curate a more seamless & elegant experience for its growing client base. By partnering with Fidelity and Altruist for custody, to accommodate different client segments, and PKS as their RIA-friendly broker-dealer, Drucker Wealth has reengineered its operational framework to optimize efficiency and, ultimately, to enhance client satisfaction.

"While getting to this point took a lot of long nights & hard work, we could not be more excited about the opportunities it affords us to innovate and provide even greater value to clients long term," Gideon shared, continuing, "This was the right move at the right time for us to keep building the firm of our dreams and to serve our clients in the best way possible for decades to come."

Drucker Wealth's evolution to an independent RIA underscores its unwavering commitment to client-centric excellence and sets the stage for a dynamic new chapter in its storied legacy that Bernie Drucker, Lance's father, began in 1959.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Bridget Farrington

Director of Business Development

Drucker Wealth

212.681.0460

[email protected]

www.druckerwealth.com

SOURCE Drucker Wealth