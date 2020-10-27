Drug-Coated Balloons Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global drug-coated balloons market report.

The global drug-coated balloons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global drug-coated balloons (DCBs) market is expected to reach above USD 1.5 billion by 2025 with high double-digit growth rate of around 15% over the forecast period. Market players increasing focus on expanding indications for DCBs is projected to boost the future market growth of DCBs globally. Based on indication, PAD remained the largest revenue contributor with a share of over 81% in the global DCBs market in 2019. Rising importance of generating abundant clinical data for estimating improved safety & efficacy of DCBs is one of the key driving factors of the global DCBs market. Worldwide, the Paclitaxel coated DCBs are estimated to witness the highest CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Based on geography, North America dominated the global DCBs market in 2019 with a share of about 51%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by indication, drug type, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors, 21 other vendors, and 2 investigational companies

Drug-Coated Balloons Market – Segmentation

The peripheral artery disease (PAD) segment accounted for a share of over 81% in 2019, and it is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. The adoption of drug-coated balloons (DCB) for treating PAD is growing rapidly, primarily due to the availability of positive clinical data, supporting the safety and efficacy of DCB technology.

The paclitaxel segment accounts for the maximum market share as these devices are safe and effective in treating CVDs, AV, and urological disorders. Paclitaxel-coated balloon (PCB) technology has emerged as a promising therapeutic alternative in the PCI procedure, especially for CVDs. The majority of commercially available DCBs are paclitaxel-coated.

The global drug-coated balloons market is segmented into hospitals, freestanding CATH labs, and ASCs. Healthcare professionals in hospitals use DCBs mainly for cardiovascular disorders, including AV interventions, urological, and neurovascular procedures. The segment is growing at a healthy rate due to the high adoption of the latest generation DCBs.

Drug-Coated Balloons Market by Indication

PAD

CAD

Others

Drug-Coated Balloons Market by Drug Type

Paclitaxel

Sirolimus

Drug-Coated Balloons Market by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Freestanding Cath Labs

Drug-Coated Balloons Market – Dynamics

Drug coated/eluting balloons hold much promise with their new exciting technology. Technological advances have led to the development of new generation DCBs with improved safety and efficacy rates. Technological advancements coupled with increasing awareness about latest generation DCBs and rigorous R&D activities have led to the usage of DCBs in new indications. Initially, DCBs were used majorly for treating SFA in patients with PAD. With continuous technological innovations and increase in clinical trials and research studies, the application of DCBs has expanded to other endovascular diseases. A few indications where DCBs are used include treating PAD patients with BTK artery lesions, small vessel diseases, complex CAD, AVG, and AVF. In recent years, regulatory bodies gave expanded indication approvals for the existing commercial DCBs.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Promising Investigational Drug-coated Balloons

Emergence of New Generation DCBs

Global Increase in Target Patient Pool

Increasing Demand for DCBs due to Promising Outcomes

Drug-Coated Balloons Market – Geography

North America has a dominant position in the drug-coated balloons market. Increasing number of patients coupled with better access to treatment is the primary factor for its high market share. The strong presence of key vendors is also another reason for the higher adoption of DCBs in North America. Increase in the number of CVD and ESRD patients and the necessity to treat diseases with endovascular procedures is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Drug-Coated Balloons Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa



Israel

Major Vendors

Prominent Vendors

Medtronic

BD

Koninklijke Philips

Boston Scientific

B. Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

Aachen Resonance

Acotec Scientific

AR Baltic Medical

Biosensors International Group

BIOTRONIK

Cardionovum

Concept Medical

eucatech

ENDOCOR

HEXACATH

iVascular

M.A. Med Alliance

Meril Life Sciences

Nano Therapeutics

QT Vascular

RD Global-Invamed

STENTYS

Surmodics

Terumo

Urotronic

Wellinq

Investigational Companies

MICELL TECHNOLOGIES

Orchestra BioMed

