Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Is Projected to Reach $5.62 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.4%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2028. According to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing volume of drug discovery data, growing preference for in-silico modeling tools advancements in high computing services, and rising demand for novel discovery data are some of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, the rising use of drug discovery software for achieving marketing intelligence owing to its major advantages such as efficient tracking of disease evolution, rapid drug design, and data integrity management, fostering the market growth. Moreover, a huge surge in demand for the development of drugs to ensure effective treatment of COVID-19 disease is further complementing the development of the drug discovery informatics market.

Key Highlights of Drug Discovery Informatics Market

Based on workflow , the discovery workflow segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth on account of the increasing demand for novel drugs and the rising focus of pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drug candidates .

, is anticipated to register the fastest growth on account of the and the . In terms of mode , the outsourced informatics segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market. The growth is attributed to a huge demand for such platforms and services among leading market participants across the globe.

, accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market. The growth is attributed to across the globe. By services , the segment of sequence analysis platforms is gaining higher momentum as such platforms are widely employed for the databases of nucleic acid and other biomolecule sequences .

, is gaining higher momentum as . The accelerated activities for the discovery of the Covid-19 drug across the globe are turning into a major booster for the market. Several companies are undergoing the development of ideal molecules for combating the COVID-19 . This incorporates the use of drug discovery informatics for increasing the effectiveness of drug discovery.

across the globe are turning into a major booster for the market. . This incorporates the use of drug discovery informatics for increasing the effectiveness of drug discovery. The U.S. government in collaboration with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology working on an initiative that aims to improve financial stimulus for bringing modernization in the pharmaceutical industry, which will drive the overall growth of the global drug discovery informatics market.

Regional Developments

North America dominated the market for drug discovery informatics, owing to increasing cases of infectious diseases, the rising need for advanced drug discovery tools to ensure quicker drug approval, and the presence of key market players in the region. In addition to this, regional players are adopting keys strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to boost their business, thereby propelling the regional market growth. In the Asia Pacific, the market is growing substantially on account of increasing therapeutic discovery ventures and ongoing research in software.

Competitive Outlook

Leading companies present in the global market for drug discovery informatics are receiving higher investments which helping them expand their drug discovery projects. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are involved in collaborations and partnerships allowing them to share technological platforms amongst them.

The key players working in the drug discovery informatics market are Certara, Infosys Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Novo Informatics, Eurofins DiscoverX Products, ChemAxon Ltd., Oracle, Accenture, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical Company

Pharmaceutical Company Demand Side: Drug Discovery Companies

Drug Discovery Companies Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the drug discovery informatics market report on the basis of workflow, mode, Services, and region:

Drug Discovery Informatics, Workflow Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Discovery Informatics

Identification, Validation, & Assay Development Informatics



Lead Generation

Development Informatics

Lead Optimization



FHD Preparation



Phase IA



Phase IB/2

Drug Discovery Informatics, Mode Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Outsourced

In-house

Drug Discovery Informatics, Services Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Molecular Modeling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Other Services

Drug Discovery Informatics, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

