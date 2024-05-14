Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market size is set to grow by USD 1.79 bn from 2024-2028, robust demand for biosimilars to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug discovery outsourcing market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.79 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Small-molecules and Biologics), End-user (Big pharmaceutical companies, Small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, and Generic pharmaceutical companies), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Curia Global Inc., Domainex, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, GenScript Biotech Corp., LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS, Lonza Group Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novotech Health Holdings, Oncodesign Services, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN NV, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., Syngene International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Technological innovations significantly impact the drug discovery outsourcing market by enhancing efficiency, compressing timelines, and fostering inventive methods. High-Throughput Screening (HTS) technologies, such as automated platforms, robotics, and advanced assay techniques, enable the swift screening of vast compound libraries to identify potential drug candidates with desired biological activities. Computational biology and bioinformatics tools are utilized to analyze biological data, model systems, and predict drug-target interactions. Partners proficient in computational biology employ techniques like molecular modeling, molecular dynamics simulations, and structure-based drug design to expedite hit identification, lead optimization, and rational drug design initiatives. Key therapeutic areas include genetic, metabolic, and chronic disorders, as well as diabetes, cancer, malaria, cardiovascular disorders, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, tuberculosis, and various systemic conditions. Technologies employed include mass spectrometers, chromatographs, electrophoresis systems, microscopes, image recognition, and drug design tools.

Market Challenges

The global drug discovery outsourcing market faces challenges due to the lack of integration and transparency in the supply chain process.

* Fast delivery services are essential for certain medicines, such as specialty injections and vaccines, to maintain their efficacy.

* A centralized system is necessary for tracking inventory changes and order shipments to ensure efficient distribution.

* Redirection of shipments or distribution vehicles to areas of high demand can optimize the pharmaceutical supply chain.

* Data from all stages of the supply chain must be incorporated to effectively track orders and delivery rates.

* Planning and organization can eliminate disruptions and delays, making the supply chain responsive to unmet medical needs.

* Lack of integration can result in lost time, money, and labor investments in drug discovery and development processes.

* Delays in delivery can create mistrust among investors and hinder market growth during the forecast period.

* Complex drug discovery processes necessitate the need for comprehensive supply chain data management.

* Effective integration and transparency in the supply chain can lead to improved efficiency, reduced costs, and increased investor confidence.

Segment Overview

This drug discovery outsourcing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Small-molecules

1.2 Biologics End-user 2.1 Big pharmaceutical companies

2.2 Small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies

2.3 Generic pharmaceutical companies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Small-molecules- In the pharmaceuticals industry, market segmentation by product plays a significant role in drug discovery and outsourcing. Pharmacology and biotechnology are key areas of focus, with small molecules and biologics as primary product categories. Small molecules, organic compounds under 900 Daltons, are produced through chemical reactions and are used to treat genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, and chronic conditions. Drug discovery involves various techniques such as artificial intelligence, genomics, proteomics, and High-Throughput Screening (HTS), utilizing tools like mass spectrometers, chromatographs, and electrophoresis systems. Disease areas of interest include diabetes, cancer, malaria, cardiovascular disorders, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, tuberculosis, and various target identification and screening methods for the respiratory system, pain and anesthesia, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, endocrine, gastrointestinal, immunomodulation, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, genitourinary system, and Biologics. These segments undergo continuous innovation, with advancements in molecular modeling, drug design, and image recognition.

Research Analysis

The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market encompasses various aspects of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, including drug discovery for genetic, metabolic, and chronic disorders. This market caters to the development of Biologics, with a significant focus on Oncology and Heart disease. Preclinical development is a crucial phase, involving cell line development, upstream & downstream processes, and analytical/bioanalytical methods. In-house medication discovery relies on novel drug therapies for autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. External specialized partners are often engaged to ensure the success of drug development projects, contributing to the growth of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market.

Market Research Overview

The Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market refers to the contractual agreement between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and external service providers for the research and development of new drugs. This market is driven by the high cost and time-consuming nature of in-house drug discovery, as well as the need for specialized expertise and technologies. The market caters to various stages of drug discovery, including target identification, lead optimization, preclinical testing, and clinical trials. The outsourcing of drug discovery also enables companies to focus on their core competencies and reduce risks associated with drug development. The global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of collaborations and partnerships between industry players and CROs (Contract Research Organizations). The market is segmented based on the type of service, stage of drug discovery, and geography.

