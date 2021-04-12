Drug Discovery Technologies Industry Forecast 2021-2025 with Profiles of Leading Players Including Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric, Agilent, Illumina, Merck, and Bio-Rad Labs

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Discovery Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug discovery industry witnessed growth in the past several years owing to progress in biochemical, translational and molecular studies in biomedical research. These technologies are commercially employed in the development of new and efficient drug candidates. The booming healthcare sector and increased government funding have aided notable growth in this market. The delineation of mechanistic details and the underlying mechanisms of drug-target interaction have paved the way for more accurate and effective therapies.

The growing field of drug discovery and development is enabling researchers to focus on discovering essential lead compounds for different forms of cancer and other diseases. Biopharmaceutical companies and various research institutes are conducting research in the field of drug discovery technologies. Globally, research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies are exploring several molecular and biochemical aspects to develop mechanistic approaches for drug discovery. Various technologies, such as high-throughput screening, proteomics and genomics, including quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS) and many others, are being widely used for cellular analysis.

A rise in R&D, increasing incidences of various life-threatening diseases, and the increasing global population are all market drivers. The companies in this industry are focusing on enhancing biomedical research and the advancement of superior technologies in order to provide better quality treatments and therapies.

Collaborative efforts of researchers and the pharmaceutical industry are establishing various promising future drug candidates. Drug discoveries find applications in cardiovascular, neurological, cancer and other disease areas. However, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has thrown countless businesses into a frenzy. The healthcare industry, in particular, is facing growing pressure to rapidly-produce tests needed in nearly every region around the world.

The virus has created unprecedented challenges for the healthcare industry. COVID-19 has put the healthcare industry at center stage with the remarkable demand for diagnostic tests, personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators and other critical medical supplies. Moreover, for the unusual measures underway to rapidly ramp up manufacturing capacity and capabilities, healthcare leaders are also looking outside their normal sector boundaries to explore creative solutions to supplement further capacity, like partnerships with companies outside the sector, open-source equipment design and deployment of medically trained employees to support public-health needs.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for drug discovery technologies

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Evaluation of market forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth

Market share analysis of drug discovery technologies based on type, application, end-user, and region

Information on reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), and next-generation sequencing (NGS) and coverage of bioanalytical instruments used for drug discovery

Information on pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and classification of techniques used in drug discovery

Discussion on bioinformatics as a platform for drug discovery and comparison between proteomics and genomics drug discovery technology

Detailed description of COVID-19 including symptoms and progression, its effect on medical tourism and insurance providers and coverage of government expenditure on COVID-19

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric Co., Agilent, Illumina, Merck KGaA and Bio-Rad Laboratories

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Arrayit Corp.

Beckton, Dickinson and Co. (BD Biosciences)

Biomax Informatics AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corp.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Codex Biosolutions Inc.

Danaher Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Illumina, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

Jeol USA , Inc.

, Inc. Leco Corp.

Merck Kgaa (EMD Millipore)

Multispan Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Holding Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

