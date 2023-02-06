Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Controlled Substance Handbook 2023: Guide to Manufacturing, Storing, Securing, Shipping, Distributing, Importing, Exporting and Disposing of Controlled Substances

Feb 06, 2023, 10:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Substances Handbook - Online " directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
You need easy-to-understand text that clarifies what each regulation under the Controlled Substances Act requires. The Controlled Substances Handbook describes in plain English detailed Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requirements for manufacturing, storing, securing, shipping, distributing, importing, exporting and disposing of controlled substances as well as evolving requirements for electronic prescribing and online pharmacies.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- A-Z
- Definitions
- Registration of Manufacturers, Distributors & Dispensers of Controlled Substances
- Labeling & Packaging Requirements
- Quotas
- Records & Reports of Registrants
- Orders for Schedules I and II
- Prescriptions
- Miscellaneous
- Schedules of Controlled Substances
- Registration for List I Chemicals
- Records and Reports of Listed Chemicals
- Electronic Orders and Prescriptions
- Importation and Exportation
- Import/Export of Listed Chemicals
- Retail Sale of Scheduled Listed Products
- Importation, Production Quotas for List I Chemicals
- Administrative Functions, Practices, Procedures
- Disposal
- Manufacture of Marihuana for Research Purposes
- DEA Mailing Addresses
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hoi4si
