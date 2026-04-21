Drug Hunter Launches Molecule Search: A Unified Structure Search Experience Across Chemical and Biological Data

SAN FRANCISCO and PORTLAND, Ore. and BOSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug Hunter, the intelligence platform for drug discovery teams, today announced the launch of Molecule Search, a significant upgrade to its structure search experience. The update allows researchers to run parallel searches across FDA-Approved Drugs, Modern Clinical Compounds, Recent Disclosures, and Drug Hunter indexed molecules simultaneously, reducing the time and effort required to move from a structural query to a meaningful insight.

Structure-based research has long required scientists to navigate multiple tools and disconnected databases. This release consolidates those workflows into a single, more intuitive experience as the platform now pairs chemical matter with biological context, including indexed targets, mechanisms of action, 3D structure information, and therapeutic areas, without requiring users to leave the platform.

"Scientists increasingly need to explore chemical and biological data together," said Dennis Hu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Drug Hunter. "This update brings discovery teams a 'one-stop shop' for the key chemical and biological data needed to contextualize industry precedents." "

The Molecule Search update introduces several connected capabilities:

Parallel structure search across Drug Hunter Molecules, FDA-Approved Drugs, and Modern Clinical Compounds with 2D molecular property refinement

Biological context for chemical matter, with disclosures indexed by drug target or pathogen and mechanism of action

Referenceable compound & protein structural data within search results

Visual landscape tools to overlay approved drugs, clinical compounds, and disclosures in chemical space, or isolate a dataset for deeper analysis

"Scientists rarely lack access to data. This is becoming even more of an issue as AI-based tools expand the net wider than ever. The problem is connecting it," said John Overington, Ph.D., Chief Data Officer at Drug Hunter. "Molecule Search brings chemical structure and biological context into the same query, so researchers spend less time assembling a picture and more time understanding it."

Molecule Search is available now to all Drug Hunter members. Researchers and R&D teams interested in accessing the platform can request a personalized demo at www.drughunter.com/.

About Drug Hunter

Drug Hunter is a scientist-built intelligence platform that helps drug discovery organizations rapidly act on insights from the rest of the industry. By analyzing and distilling actionable precedents from thousands of industry sources into a searchable, structured platform, Drug Hunter gives drug discovery teams the chemical and biological lessons they need to make confident, strategic decisions. Founded and operated by industry scientists, Drug Hunter is trusted by more than 200 biotech and pharma organizations worldwide.

Website: www.drughunter.com

SOURCE Drug Hunter