Drug Overview & Outlook for Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) 2017-2018 to 2026 with Key Pivotal Trial Data

The Seroquel franchise contains quetiapine, which acts as an antagonist at multiple neurotransmitter receptors in the brain, such as serotonin 5-HT1A and 5-HT2, dopamine D1 and D2, histamine H1, and adrenergic alpha 1 and alpha 2 receptors.



AstraZeneca initially launched Seroquel in the US and Europe in 1997 for the treatment of schizophrenia. In October 2003, the company successfully extended Seroquel's use as both a monotherapy and adjunct therapy to lithium or valproate for the treatment of acute manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. The company subsequently sought several indication expansions for Seroquel within bipolar disorder, and launched a sustained-release version - Seroquel XR - which allows a more convenient once-daily dosing regimen.



In December 2010, Astellas Pharma was granted the exclusive rights to Seroquel XR in Japan. In July 2017, exclusive marketing rights were transferred to Kyowa Pharmaceutical upon the drug's approval for bipolar depression.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Seroquel XR: Depression Seroquel/Seroquel XR: Bipolar Disorder Seroquel/Seroquel XR: Schizophrenia



List of Figures

Figure 1: Seroquel XR for depression - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel XR in depression

Figure 3: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel XR in depression

Figure 4: Seroquel/Seroquel XR for bipolar disorder - SWOT analysis

Figure 5: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel/Seroquel XR in bipolar disorder

Figure 6: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel/Seroquel XR in bipolar disorder

Figure 7: Seroquel/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia - SWOT analysis

Figure 8: Drug assessment summary of Seroquel/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia

Figure 9: Drug assessment summary of Seroquel/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia

Figure 10: Seroquel/Seroquel XR sales for schizophrenia across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



List of Tables

Table 1: Seroquel XR drug profile

Table 2: Overview of pivotal trial data for Seroquel XR in depression

Table 3: Seroquel/Seroquel XR bipolar disorder indication approvals

Table 4: Seroquel/Seroquel XR drug profile

Table 5: Overview of key pivotal trial data for Seroquel in adult bipolar disorder patients

Table 6: Adverse reactions in =5% of Seroquel-treated adult patients in Phase III trials for bipolar disorder

Table 7: Overview of key pivotal trial data for Seroquel in pediatric bipolar disorder patients

Table 8: Overview of key pivotal trial data for Seroquel XR in adult bipolar disorder

Table 9: Key side effects (=5%) reported in clinical trials of Seroquel XR in bipolar disorder

Table 10: Seroquel/Seroquel XR drug profile

Table 11: Seroquel/Seroquel XR pivotal trial data in schizophrenia

Table 12: Seroquel/Seroquel XR sales for schizophrenia across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prpgck/drug_overview_and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-overview--outlook-for-seroquelseroquel-xr-astrazeneca-kyowa-pharmaceutical-2017-2018-to-2026-with-key-pivotal-trial-data-300653745.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

