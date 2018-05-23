Drug Overview & Outlook for Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) 2017-2018 to 2026 with Key Pivotal Trial Data

DUBLIN, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Seroquel/Seroquel XR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Seroquel franchise contains quetiapine, which acts as an antagonist at multiple neurotransmitter receptors in the brain, such as serotonin 5-HT1A and 5-HT2, dopamine D1 and D2, histamine H1, and adrenergic alpha 1 and alpha 2 receptors.
AstraZeneca initially launched Seroquel in the US and Europe in 1997 for the treatment of schizophrenia. In October 2003, the company successfully extended Seroquel's use as both a monotherapy and adjunct therapy to lithium or valproate for the treatment of acute manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder. The company subsequently sought several indication expansions for Seroquel within bipolar disorder, and launched a sustained-release version - Seroquel XR - which allows a more convenient once-daily dosing regimen.
In December 2010, Astellas Pharma was granted the exclusive rights to Seroquel XR in Japan. In July 2017, exclusive marketing rights were transferred to Kyowa Pharmaceutical upon the drug's approval for bipolar depression.
Key Topics Covered
- Drug Overview
- Product Profiles
- Seroquel XR: Depression
- Seroquel/Seroquel XR: Bipolar Disorder
- Seroquel/Seroquel XR: Schizophrenia
List of Figures
Figure 1: Seroquel XR for depression - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel XR in depression
Figure 3: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel XR in depression
Figure 4: Seroquel/Seroquel XR for bipolar disorder - SWOT analysis
Figure 5: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel/Seroquel XR in bipolar disorder
Figure 6: Drug assessment summary for Seroquel/Seroquel XR in bipolar disorder
Figure 7: Seroquel/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia - SWOT analysis
Figure 8: Drug assessment summary of Seroquel/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia
Figure 9: Drug assessment summary of Seroquel/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia
Figure 10: Seroquel/Seroquel XR sales for schizophrenia across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
List of Tables
Table 1: Seroquel XR drug profile
Table 2: Overview of pivotal trial data for Seroquel XR in depression
Table 3: Seroquel/Seroquel XR bipolar disorder indication approvals
Table 4: Seroquel/Seroquel XR drug profile
Table 5: Overview of key pivotal trial data for Seroquel in adult bipolar disorder patients
Table 6: Adverse reactions in =5% of Seroquel-treated adult patients in Phase III trials for bipolar disorder
Table 7: Overview of key pivotal trial data for Seroquel in pediatric bipolar disorder patients
Table 8: Overview of key pivotal trial data for Seroquel XR in adult bipolar disorder
Table 9: Key side effects (=5%) reported in clinical trials of Seroquel XR in bipolar disorder
Table 10: Seroquel/Seroquel XR drug profile
Table 11: Seroquel/Seroquel XR pivotal trial data in schizophrenia
Table 12: Seroquel/Seroquel XR sales for schizophrenia across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/prpgck/drug_overview_and?w=5
