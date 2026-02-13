Drug Screening Market worth $21.29 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Drug Screening Market is projected to grow from about USD 10.36 billion in 2025 to USD 21.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.5%.

Browse 531 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 457 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Drug Screening Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Drug Screening Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 10.36 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.29 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 15.5%

Drug Screening Market Trends & Insights:

The oral fluid samples segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The services segment accounted for 58.8% of the drug screening market.

North America accounted for the largest share of 48.0% of the global drug screening market in 2024.

The drug screening market is expanding rapidly as governments and corporations are now starting to implement mandatory drug screening programs to improve safety, productivity, and compliance. In the US alone, the majority of laboratories reported close to 9.8 million workplace drug tests in 2023, with a positivity rate of 4.6%, which not only shows the extent of drug use but also the level of enforcement in the American workforce. The scenario of drug use and drug-related problems also highlights the need for the intensification of screening programs around the world. Around the world, drug use is common, with the number of people using drugs estimated to be 292 million in 2022, a 20% increase in the last decade, with cannabis being the most used illicit drug. Regional patterns display large differences in prevalence and drug use trends. In Asia, the annual prevalence of drug use, including cannabis, opioids, cocaine, amphetamines, and ecstasy, is estimated at 1.8% of the adult population (ages 15-64), which is lower than the global average but still accounts for tens of millions of users because of the larger population base. In India, drug use is a significant public health and productivity problem, with alcohol being the most widely used drug, with 14.6% of the population aged 10-75 reporting current use and 5.2% estimated to be alcohol dependent. Cannabis use is reported by about 2.8% of the population, which represents nearly 3.1 crores of people.

By sample type, The oral fluid segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the drug screening market during the forecast period.

the oral fluid segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, driven by its growing relevance in workplace safety, roadside testing, and post-incident investigations. Employers, law enforcement agencies, and healthcare providers are increasingly adopting on-site, non-invasive oral fluid testing because it enables directly observed sample collection, minimizes adulteration and substitution risks, and avoids the privacy and logistical challenges commonly associated with urine testing. This trend is supported by real-world workplace data. In 2023, a study of almost 23,900 urine and oral fluid drug tests from Swedish workplaces showed that 4.6% of samples returned positive for controlled substances, with the highest positivity rates being found in samples related to accidents, incidents, or suspicion-based testing, exactly the type of scenario in which recent drug use and impairment testing are most relevant. Also, random testing and pre-employment screening comprised the vast majority of samples, and the construction industry had the highest rate of positive random tests, which points to the increasing use of oral fluid testing in safety-sensitive environments. Cannabis and stimulants were the most prevalent substances detected, which corresponds to the advantages of oral fluid testing in detecting recent illicit drug use.

By Offering, The lab testing services segment held the largest share of the drug screening market in 2024.

The growing need for laboratory-based drug testing is being fueled by two converging realities: the rising prevalence of polydrug use and the limitations of initial screening tests. A scale-wide analysis of over 4 million patients who tested positive for fentanyl revealed that 93% of patients had co-administered at least one other drug, underlining that single-drug or targeted screening is no longer sufficient in real-world testing scenarios. Correspondingly, behavioral data from a 2024 study revealed that 87% of music festival attendees had the intention to use drugs, with polydrug use found to be the most prevalent use pattern rather than the exception, underlining the need for comprehensive multi-drug detection capabilities rather than single drug testing.

Simultaneously, accuracy concerns in rapid screening technologies are fueling the need for laboratory confirmation. Immunoassay screening test cross-reactivity is still a problem for false positives in 5-10% of initial test results, while overall screening test accuracy in employment and compliance testing is still between 85-95%. In contrast, laboratory-based confirmatory testing with GC-MS and LC-MS/MS analyzers boasts up to 99.9% analytical accuracy, making them essential for the generation of legally defensible test results in employment testing, forensic analysis, and clinical toxicology applications.

North America registered the largest share in the global drug screening market in 2024.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global drug screening market in 2024, owing to the large number of tests being conducted in the context of workplace safety initiatives, clinical toxicology labs, and law enforcement agencies. The US continues to be a bright spot for the industry because of its opioid epidemic and increasing incidence of polysubstance use, with the DEA's 2024 National Drug Threat Assessment confirming that synthetic opioids, particularly fentanyl, continue to dominate drug threats. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are implicated in about 70% of US drug-related deaths, and ongoing polydrug combinations are increasingly reported in forensic submissions. At the same time, there is a large established population of safety-sensitive industries in the US that are mandated to conduct pre-employment, random, post-incident, and return-to-duty testing, thereby fueling the need for regular testing.

Top Companies in Drug Screening Market :

The Top Companies in Drug Screening Market include LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Abbott (US), OraSure Technologies Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (US), MPD Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech, Inc. (US), Psychemedics Corporation (US), Alfa Scientific Designs Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Carehealth America Corp (US), AccusourceHR Inc. (US), Cordant Health Solutions (Australia), Advacare Pharma (US), Millennium Health (US), Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc. (US), Intoximeters Inc. (US), Intoxalock (US).

