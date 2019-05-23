Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combinations in the EU and USA Seminar: London, United Kingdom - September 12-13, 2019

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combinations in the EU and USA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming evermore important. In addition, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance are increasing.

At the same time cell therapy and tissue engineered products are being combined with both pharmaceuticals and medical devices. This seminar will provide practical advice on the borderline issues concerning these combination products and provide key guidance on the regulatory strategy to follow.

Why you should attend:

Understand the European Regulatory Guidance

Know what your Competent Authority expects

Gain an insight into Notified Bodies considerations on drug/device products

Learn how to define the approval route for your product

Clarify the major differences in documentation and approval routes

Consider quality systems requirements for combination products

Discover the FDAs Regulatory approach to combination products

Hear how to deal with Human Tissue Engineered products

Stay up-to-date on Post Market Surveillance for combinations products.

Who Should Attend:



Development and regulatory personnel in the medical device, pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, who are interested in medical devices incorporating pharmaceutical' ingredients, or pharmaceutical products incorporating a device or delivery system.

Agenda:



Day one



09.30 Chairman's welcome

Dr David Jefferys

09.40 Introductory overview

- Background

- Life cycle management

- Exclusivity

- Patents

Dr David Jefferys

10.10 European regulatory guidance

- Life expectations of a competent authority

- Impact of the revision to the MDD

- EMEAs viewpoint management

Dr Elizabeth Baker

11.00 Refreshments

11.20 European regulatory guidance - (continued)

Dr Elizabeth Baker

12.30 Panel discussion on the EU regulatory requirements

12.45 Lunch

13.45 Defining the regulatory approval route for your product

- Product classification

- Differences between device containing ancillary medicinal substances and medicinal products

Dr Tina Amini

14.30 Medical Device CE Certification - Notified Body expectations

- Devices containing ancillary medicinal substance

- Devices containing ancillary human blood derivative

- Post CE Marking expectations and changes

Dr Tina Amini

15.15 Discussion

15.30 Refreshments

15.45 Highlights of major differences in documentation between:

- Device

- Drug and device

- Device and drug

Dr Tina Amini

16.15 Quality and non-clinical considerations for combination products

- Quality, pre-clinical and biocompatibility issues and how to address these for combination products

- What kind of non-conformance can we expect if you combine a drug and device?

Dr Tina Amini

16.45 Discussion

17.00 End of day one



Day two



09.00 Review of day one

Dr David Jefferys

09.05 Companion diagnostics

Dr David Jefferys

09.30 Clinical trial considerations

Dr David Jefferys

10.15 FDA's approach to combination products

- FDA's approach to combination products

- Requirements for product assignment, pre-market review and post-market regulation

- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulation

- Resources and guidance documents

- Hints and tips on good approaches

Mark Kramer

11.00 Discussion

11.10 Refreshments

11.20 FDA's approach to combination products - (continued) Mark Kramer

12.45 Panel discussion Compare and contrast EU and USA regulations

13.15 Lunch

14.15 Human tissue engineered products

- What are tissue engineered and advanced therapy combination medicinal products?

- How are these new borderline products regulated in the EU and US?

- What are the practical challenges with development of these products?

- Impact of the proposed regulation on medical devices

Alison Wilson

15.00 Discussion

15.10 Refreshments

15.30 Post market surveillance for combination products: Vigilance or pharmacovigilance?

Dr David Jefferys

16.15 Discussion

16.45 Close of forum



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zibgy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

