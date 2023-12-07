DRUID AI Appoints Bill Schwaab as Vice President of Sales for North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID AI, a leading innovator in conversational AI solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bill Schwaab as the new Vice President of Sales for North America. With his extensive experience in scaling companies and a deep background in the conversational AI space, Bill is poised to drive DRUID AI's growth and expansion in the region.

Bill Schwaab's impressive career in the technology industry spans over two decades, with a particular focus on SaaS and conversational AI. Prior to joining DRUID AI, Bill held key executive roles at various organizations, contributing to their growth and success. He started his journey in the SaaS world at Yodlee, where he gained valuable insights into scaling a SaaS company. Subsequently, he served as the Vice President of Sales North America at Guardian Analytics, a leading AI cloud-based financial crime risk management solution provider, and as the Vice President of Global Sales at Mya, a conversational AI-powered recruitment platform.

Most recently, Bill was the Vice President of Sales North America at another platform provider specializing in AI-powered virtual agents. His ability to lead world-class sales teams to success and his commitment to growth align perfectly with DRUID AI's mission to deliver scalable conversational AI solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Schwaab to the DRUID AI family as our Vice President of Sales for North America," said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID AI. "Bill's track record of helping companies scale and his deep expertise in conversational AI make him the ideal leader to drive our growth in this strategic market."

As the VP of Sales for North America, Bill will focus on expanding DRUID AI's regional and channel sales infrastructure, establishing new revenue streams, and fostering key partnerships in industries such as banking, insurance, retail eCommerce, and telecom. DRUID AI's conversational AI solutions have garnered significant interest across these sectors, with a growing demand for intuitive and interactive customer experiences.

"DRUID AI is at the forefront of breakthroughs in scalable virtual agents, and I am excited to be part of this remarkable journey," said Bill Schwaab. "I look forward to working with the team to drive broader adoption of DRUID AI's cutting-edge conversational AI solutions in the North American market."

DRUID AI is confident that Bill Schwaab's leadership and expertise will play a pivotal role in the company's continued growth and success in North America.

About DRUID

DRUID (www.druidai.com) is an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI-driven Conversational Business Applications, designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. Acting as a front layer to all digital operations, DRUID unifies and enhances the existing technology landscape while mitigating app fatigue (learning and adapting to new systems). In addition, DRUID intelligent virtual assistants enable fast, personalized, omnichannel, and hyper-automated interactions while speaking each organization's language via open integrations with any existing enterprise systems and RPA technologies. Starting with 2018, DRUID actively builds on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 160+ partner network and servicing 200+ clients worldwide.

SOURCE DRUID AI