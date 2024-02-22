DRUID Announces a 2.2X Increase in ARR for 2023

News provided by

DRUID

22 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID, a leader in the field of conversational AI technology and a pioneer of the Conversational Business Applications category, today announced a significant milestone, reporting 2.2X growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $13 million in 2023. 

After concluding its Series B funding round in 2023, DRUID AI is now valued at $100 million and re-established as a US-based company. 

DRUID aims to reach $24 million in ARR by the end of 2024 and strengthen its presence in the US market. The company plans to generate 50% of its new revenue through a robust network of resellers and delivery partners, focusing on connectivity with LLM providers and leveraging Generative AI to meet the needs of enterprises across all industries. 

2023 was a prolific year for DRUID, highlighted by significant ARR growth, strategic Series B funding, and several product developments, including the MegaBot, a conversational robot orchestrator that integrates the company's technology stack to act as a single point of interaction for all the digital operations, which has proven its efficiency by automating 80% of tasks.

DRUID's 40% client base growth highlights the trust in its conversational AI solutions, with notable clients like Georgia Southern University, Texas Children's Hospital, and White Castle. This trust comes from DRUID's commitment to integrating client feedback into product enhancements, tailoring solutions to specific needs, positively impacting their businesses by driving growth, reducing risks associated with the lack of access to critical and historical information, and focusing on cost optimization.

DRUID now serves 250 enterprises in industries like healthcare, banking, and higher education across 42 countries.

"Reflecting on 2023, it's truly humbling to see how far we've come with our growth as a pioneer in the conversational AI field," shared Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID. "As we venture into 2024, our commitment is to continue exploring the vast potential of AI, with a sincere hope to revolutionize how businesses interact and operate. It's a journey we're truly honored to be on." 

DRUID opened new offices in New York, Austin, Singapore, and Sydney and invested in assembling senior teams across the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. The top management team has been strengthened by adding valuable members, including Bill Schwaab as VP of Sales in the US, Martin Kraft as VP of Sales for EMEA and APAC, and Roelof Stofberg as Chief Operations Officer. 

Also from this source

DRUID a multiplié par 2,2 son revenu annuel récurrent en 2023

DRUID, leader dans le domaine de la technologie de l'IA conversationnelle et pionnier de la catégorie des applications commerciales...

DRUID kündigt eine 2,2-fache Erhöhung des ARR für 2023 an

DRUID, ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der konversationellen KI-Technologie und ein Pionier in der Kategorie der konversationellen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.