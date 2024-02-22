DRUID Announces a 2.2X Increase in ARR for 2023

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID, a leader in the field of conversational AI technology and a pioneer of the Conversational Business Applications category, today announced a significant milestone, reporting 2.2X growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching $13 million in 2023.

After concluding its Series B funding round in 2023, DRUID AI is now valued at $100 million and re-established as a US-based company.

DRUID aims to reach $24 million in ARR by the end of 2024 and strengthen its presence in the US market. The company plans to generate 50% of its new revenue through a robust network of resellers and delivery partners, focusing on connectivity with LLM providers and leveraging Generative AI to meet the needs of enterprises across all industries.

2023 was a prolific year for DRUID, highlighted by significant ARR growth, strategic Series B funding, and several product developments, including the MegaBot, a conversational robot orchestrator that integrates the company's technology stack to act as a single point of interaction for all the digital operations, which has proven its efficiency by automating 80% of tasks.

DRUID's 40% client base growth highlights the trust in its conversational AI solutions, with notable clients like Georgia Southern University, Texas Children's Hospital, and White Castle. This trust comes from DRUID's commitment to integrating client feedback into product enhancements, tailoring solutions to specific needs, positively impacting their businesses by driving growth, reducing risks associated with the lack of access to critical and historical information, and focusing on cost optimization.

DRUID now serves 250 enterprises in industries like healthcare, banking, and higher education across 42 countries.

"Reflecting on 2023, it's truly humbling to see how far we've come with our growth as a pioneer in the conversational AI field," shared Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID. "As we venture into 2024, our commitment is to continue exploring the vast potential of AI, with a sincere hope to revolutionize how businesses interact and operate. It's a journey we're truly honored to be on."

DRUID opened new offices in New York, Austin, Singapore, and Sydney and invested in assembling senior teams across the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. The top management team has been strengthened by adding valuable members, including Bill Schwaab as VP of Sales in the US, Martin Kraft as VP of Sales for EMEA and APAC, and Roelof Stofberg as Chief Operations Officer.

SOURCE DRUID