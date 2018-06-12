Drum Corps International Marches on as 'Big, Loud and Live 15' Comes to U.S. Cinemas for the 15th Year, Live on August 9

Tickets for "DCI Big, Loud & Live 15" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Drum Corps International present "DCI Big, Loud & Live 15" in nearly 650 select movie theaters on Thursday, August 9 live at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT/ 4:30 p.m. MT / 3:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. AK / 12:30 p.m. HI, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Featuring performances from the top 15 scoring corps (from a field of 39), DCI returns to present the World Championship Prelims live in movie theaters for its 15th year. Following the cinema event, the top 25 corps will go on to compete in the DCI World Championship Semifinals, with the top 12 advancing to the finals.

"DCI has been one of Fathom's longest-standing relationships," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This event is a staple in our lineup and continues to entertain cinema audiences with its flare and fresh performances year after year."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Drum Corps International (DCI)

Drum Corps International (DCI) is the world leader in producing events for the world's most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers. Founded in 1972, Drum Corps International has developed into a powerful, nonprofit, global youth organization with far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence. Drum Corps International is Marching Music's Major League™. Learn more about the exciting world of Drum Corps International and its member corps on the Web at www.DCI.org or call (317)-275-1212. Drum Corps International is located in Indianapolis, Ind.

