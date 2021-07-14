Drury Hotels receives record-breaking 16th-consecutive J.D. Power award

"We are grateful to our guests for putting their trust in us during such an unprecedented year for the hotel and hospitality industry," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "Their decision to stay at our hotels underscores our team's reputation and ongoing commitment to provide exceptional service, clean rooms and honest value. Winning our 16 th consecutive J.D. Power award speaks to the united and consistent effort our team members display every day."

Drury performed well in all seven J.D. Power hotel factors, which include reservation, arrival/departure, guest room, food & beverage, services & amenities, hotel facilities and cost & fees.

"This is the 25th anniversary of the J.D. Power Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study," said Andrea Stokes, the hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. "For 16 years in a row, Drury Hotels has had the highest overall guest satisfaction in the Upper Midscale hotel segment. Despite the pandemic, guests continued to experience the quality and consistency they rely on from Drury Hotels. Once again J.D. Power's Hospitality Team congratulates Drury Hotels for its performance."

The J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM is based on responses gathered between June 2020 and May 2021 from 32,963 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America. Click here for the J.D. Power press release, which includes rankings for all hotels.

Drury, which ranked No. 1 in the study's food & beverage factor, was the first hotel chain in the mid-priced segment to offer guests a free hot breakfast. Today, guests can count on Drury to provide a host of complimentary, best-in-class amenities including a fresh, hot breakfast; dinnertime snacks and drinks during the 5:30 Kickback;® Wi-Fi throughout the hotel; on-site 24-hour business and fitness centers; refreshing pools and spas; and more.

Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com.

About Drury Hotels Company

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study,SM earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2021, Drury received this award for a record 16th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites,® Drury Inn,® Drury Plaza Hotel,® Pear Tree Inn by Drury,® as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy.® For more information, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN.

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2006-2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studies.SM

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

