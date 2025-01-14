Drut Technologies Unveils 2500 Product Series, Transforms The Way You Will Think About Data Center Infrastructure

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drut Technologies Inc., a leader in photonic data center solutions, shatters existing data center paradigms with the 2500 product series. This game-changing solution catapults AI data centers into a new era of reconfigurability, efficiency and performance.

The 2500 series consists of a high density resource chassis, a photonic fabric interface card compatible with off-the-shelf servers, combined with Drutʼs existing software and hardware allowing customers to build AI datacenter computing clusters with a precise set of resources geared towards the ever changing needs of modern AI/ML workloads.

The 2500 products incorporate the use of co-packaged optics CPO technology, which significantly improves end point port density, offering new options for GPU connectivity. The 2500 product series is one of the first commercially available solutions to make use of CPO technology.

Customers gain a competitive edge through the first ever dynamic infrastructure system, resource optimization, and future-proof flexibility. The 2500 series demolishes vendor lock-in, embracing openness and seamless ecosystem integration. Prepare for a shift in data center capabilities – Drut's 2500 series raises the bar and redefines how precision engineering can deliver maximum utilization turning AI infrastructure into a strategic asset.

This leading-edge product line, which includes the Photonic Resource Unit PRU 2500 and the Fabric Interface Card FIC 2500, harnesses advanced photonic technology to augment CPO, to meet the ever-evolving demands of modern data centers.

PRU 2500 Transforming Resource Management

The PRU 2500 is a high-density, high-performance PCIe Gen 5-based resource chassis that sets a new standard for data center architecture.

Key features include:

Support for up to 12 PCIe devices, including 8 double-width GPUs per PRU 2500

Accommodation for up to four Drut Fabric Interface Cards  FIC 2500s)

FIC 2500s) Support for up to four Gen 5 RDMA Fabric Interface Cards for GPU to GPU Memory Sharing

Over 1 Tbps of bandwidth per slot

GPU independence, including Multi-vendor and Multi-generation accelerator  GPU  support Hot insert of new devices Dynamic attach/detach capability for real-time resource management



Customers find that their GPU resources are too fixed, and client concerns about GPU reliability decreases their asset usage. The Drut 2500 series, allows customers to build systems to maximise GPU resource utilization, resulting in reduced capacity needs and cost savings. By decoupling resources from the host server, customers can assign GPUs to workloads just in time, and most reliability concerns can be mitigated by using Drutʼs technology to move the GPU out of the server, allowing servers to continue to operate.

FIC 2500 The Bridge to Photonic Connectivity

Complementing the PRU 2500 is the FIC 2500, a next-generation photonic fabric card that accelerates application workloads using PCIe remoting technology. This card is designed for PCIe Gen 5 servers supporting 1.6 or 3.2Tbps per card. Host systems can be deployed with one or two FIC 2500s providing support for up to 32 GPUs per host. This level of GPU support sets a new industry benchmark for the physical number of GPUs per host at scale.

Highlights of the FIC 2500 include:

Compatibility with PCIe Gen5 x16 and x8

Two or Four CPO 2.0 connectors each offering 8 independent connectivity channels

Support for up to 32 GPUs per host

Designed for use with the Drut PRU 2500

"The FIC 2500 is the foundation of our photonic fabric solution," explained Jitender Miglani, President and Founder. "It enables direct, low-latency connections between resources, dramatically simplifying data center complexity while boosting performance. With the FIC 2500, servers can be connected to a photonic fabric using 1.6 or 3.2Tbps of fabric side bandwidth per FIC 2500."

Revolutionizing Data Center Architecture

The 2500 Family of products addresses critical challenges faced by modern data centers:

Low Latency: Direct photonic connectivity minimizes latency, optimizing machine resource utilization.

Extended Distance: Overcome physical locality constraints in data centers.

Enhanced Efficiency: Grouping resources around workloads maximizes utilization and resolves stranded resource challenges.

Improved Security: Isolated workloads minimize transgression across racks as well as shared tiers such as spines and cores.

Availability and Support

Drut has begun accepting orders for the 2500 Family. For more information on pricing, configurations, and technical specifications, please visit www.drut.io or contact [email protected].

About Drut Technologies Inc.

Drut Technologies Inc. is at the forefront of photonic data center solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing data center architecture through innovative, high-performance products.

Based in Nashua, New Hampshire, Drut is committed to empowering businesses with next-generation data center technologies.

