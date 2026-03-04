DRVN: Adjusted Numbers Didn't Match the Books -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP Investigates

Driven Brands reported adjusted EBITDA and EPS figures that may have diverged materially from GAAP results later subject to restatement

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) shares fell more than 30% on February 25, 2026, after the Company announced a delay of its FY 2025 earnings and a restatement of prior fiscal results.

On the Q3 2025 earnings call, CFO Mike Diamond guided investors to adjusted EBITDA of $525 million to $535 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.23 to $1.28 for FY 2025. The Company subsequently announced that prior fiscal results required restatement due to accounting errors -- meaning the GAAP figures underlying those adjusted metrics were misstated. The adjusted numbers investors relied on were built on financials the Company itself later acknowledged were wrong.

The restatement and earnings delay triggered the single-day decline of more than a third of the Driven's value on February 25, 2026.

