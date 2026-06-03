Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Verra Mobility reaffirmed full-year guidance on May 6, 2026 while renewal discussions with a customer responsible for over 10% of revenue were ongoing -- guidance was revised downward twenty days later.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) stock lost approximately 45% of their investment value after the Company lowered its full-year 2026 revenue guidance by up to $145 million on May 26, 2026. The revision came just twenty days after CFO Craig Conti reaffirmed all guidance measures on the Q1 2026 earnings call. Those who lost money on VRRM are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On May 6, 2026, CFO Craig Conti stated: "Based on our first-quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming all guidance measures." At the same time, CEO David Roberts described negotiations with a customer representing over 10% of revenue as "ongoing and constructive" and said Commercial Services revenue growth was "expected to accelerate." The Company's guidance contemplated total revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion.

On May 26, 2026, Verra Mobility disclosed that the customer -- Avis Budget Group -- had terminated its contract. The Company immediately reduced its full-year revenue outlook by $135 million to $145 million. VRRM shares fell approximately 45% in a single session.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their Verra Mobility investment may click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Verra Mobility made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status of its contract negotiations with a major customer and the reliability of its full-year revenue guidance. When the contract termination was disclosed, the stock price declined approximately 45%.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the VRRM investigation? A: Investors who purchased VRRM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do VRRM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought VRRM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 1000

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP