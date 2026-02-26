DRVN ALERT: Investigation Launched into Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN).

THE COMPANY: Driven Brands purports to be the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive services, including oil change, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, and maintenance.

THE REVELATION: On February 25, 2026, Driven Brands revealed that "the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors . . . concluded there were material errors in our previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 . . . and the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 . . . and in our previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the quarterly and year-to-date periods within fiscal year 2024 as well as the quarterly and year-to-date periods for the periods ended September 27, 2025, June 28, 2025 and March 29, 2025, and concluded that such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement." Driven Brands further disclosed that "[i]n connection with" this announcement, Driven Brands would also be delaying the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 27, 2025. On this news, the price of Driven Brands shares fell approximately 30%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

